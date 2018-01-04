Nor’easter Closings & Cancellations

A number of entities are closed today, or will have delayed openings, due to a Nor’easter that is over the region.

Newtown Public Schools are closed for the day, as are town offices.

C.H. Booth Library is closed for the day due to the weather.

The Board of Education and Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Commission announced yesterday that meetings planned for tonight were being cancelled.

Newtown Youth & Family Services is closed for the day.

Tonight’s Brainstorm Experience with Steve Gross has been postponed, according to an email from The Avielle Foundation. “We are excited to launch this series and will release the new date soon,” the notice also stated.

Newtown Congregational Church is closed for the day, and all church activities are cancelled. NCC office staff will be monitoring voicemail and emails from home.

