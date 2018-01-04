Municipal Offices Closed Thursday Due To Nor’easter

A CodeRED message issued Thursday, January 4, announced that all Town of Newtown “non essential municipal employees” were encouraged to stay home for the day due to a Nor’easter over the region.

Maureen Will, deputy emergency management director/communications director, recorded the message, which was delivered through CodeRED avenues.

A strengthening Nor’easter is bringing snow and gusty winds, with blizzard conditions along the coast and blowing snow elsewhere, along the Middle Atlantic and Northeast through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The entire state of Connecticut is under a NWS Winter Storm Warning Thursday morning. The warning is in effect until 1 am Friday, January 5. Heavy snow and blustery winds are expected in Newtown for the remainder of the day.

Temperatures could reach a high of 24, according to the weather service. “Wind chill values between 5 and 10. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible,” the service was predicting for Newtown as of 7:30 Thursday morning.

The snow is expected to finish by 9 pm, also according to NWS. Thursday night will be “cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values between -10 and zero. Blustery, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.”

Friday will be “mostly sunny and cold, with a steady temperature around 7. Wind chill values between -10 and -15. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.”

Newtown public schools are closed for the day; Superintendent of Schools Lorrie Rodrigue had announced on Wednesday evening the decision to close schools, including staff offices, for the day.