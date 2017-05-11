May 12-18, 2017: ‘Hidden Figures,’ American Ninja Warrior event and ‘Screenagers’ event

Full listing of public events planned for the historic building at 45 Main Street, Newtown....Read Full Article
SATURDAY, MAY 13-WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
HIDDEN FIGURES
Screenings Saturday, 7 & 9:20 pm; Sunday and Wednesday, 7 pm;
matinees Sunday, 1 & 4 pm; Tuesday, 1 pm
Rated PG * running time 2:00
All tickets $3
Starring Taraji I. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe,
Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunet & Jim Parsons
The inspiring true story of NASA’s “human computers” — (Spencer), Mary Jackson (Monáe) and Katherine Johnson (Henson) — three pioneering African American mathematicians whose combined genius allowed astronaut John Glenn (Glen Powell) to safely launch, orbit and return safely to Earth during the Mercury program in the early 1960s.
* * * * *
American Ninja Warriors Screening Event
Tuesday, May 16 (ETH Theatre), 7-9 pm, doors open at 7, Meet & Greet with Joe Moravsky to begin at 7:30, then commercial-free screening to begin at 8.
* * * * *
Screenagers Screening & Panel Discussion
Thursday, May 18 (ETH Theatre), 7-9 pm, free screening of Delaney Ruston’s award winning documentary concerning parental struggles over social media, video games, academics and Internet addiction, to be followed by panel discussion and Q&A with local experts and clinicians, presented by Spark/The Avielle Foundation, The Resiliency Center of Newtown, et al; 203-731-7557, .
