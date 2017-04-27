Change Of Plans For ‘Screenagers’ Events: One Screening, May 18, At Town Hall Theatre

After two local groups unintentionally planned special screening events of the award-winning documentary Screenagers, to be offered within two weeks of each other, Pathways Homeschool Learning Cooperative has decided to cancel its screening and work instead with The Avielle Foundation, which was organizing a May 18 event to take place at Edmond Town Hall.

Diane Samples, co-founder of the homeschool cooperative that was planning a May 4 event at Newtown Congregational Church, said the change of plans works for everyone’s benefit.

“We’ve decided one event on the 18th … and this way more people will be able to see the film, since it will be offered for free,” Ms Samples told The Newtown Bee on April 26. “We are pointing all of our ticket buyers, through their refunds, to their event, and working through our event’s considerable online presence to make sure people know about the 18th.”

The Pathways event had been charging a nominal fee for those planning to attend, with all proceeds to be earmarked for Newtown-based charities.

Spark Program, the local efforts of The Avielle Foundation, and The Resiliency Center of Newtown will present their event on Thursday, May 18. A panel discussion with local experts will follow.

The event will run from 7 to 9 pm.

Many parents are concerned, watching their children kids scroll through life with their rapid-fire thumbs and a six-second attention spans. The average kid spends 6½ hours a day looking at screens, leading many adults to worry about the impact of this phenomenon on academics, and social and family life.

Screenagers: Living in the Digital Age explores contemporary struggles over social media, video games, academics, and internet addiction. Through poignant, yet unexpectedly funny stories, along with surprising insights from authors, psychologists, and brain scientists, this film reveals how “tech-time” impacts kids’ development and offers some solutions regarding how adults can empower kids to best navigate the digital world and find a healthy balance.

The panel discussion on May 18, according to Spark Program Director Suzy DeYoung, will include Dr Laura Nowacki, pediatrician; Dr Anka Roberto, psychiatric APRN; Newtown Police Detective Rich Robinson, and a school resource officer from one of Newtown’s public schools. The event is suggested for ages 10 and up.

For additional information or to reserve tickets, find the Event page on Facebook.