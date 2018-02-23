Call For Readers: Third Annual Risk A Verse

Newtown Cultural Arts Commission is organizing its Third Annual Risk A Verse, a free community event in recognition of National Poetry Month. Newtown residents, and those who work in town, are being invited to recite their favorite poems in a fun, nonjudgmental Sunday afternoon get together.

This year’s Risk A Verse will take place Sunday, April 8, at 2 pm, at Newtown Meeting House.

Organizers are looking for folks who either live or work in Newtown and would like to recite their favorite published poem (no unpublished work please). In past events, the event has hosted teachers, restaurant owners, school children, politicians, religious leaders, crossing guards, auto mechanics, musicians, and many others from all walks of life who came together to enjoy poetry.

Anyone interested in being a reader is invited to contact Tracy Van Buskirk and Lisa Schwartz at newtownpoetry@gmail.com, or visit facebook.com/riskaverse.