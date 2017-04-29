Poets At Heart Risk A Verse At Meeting House

Anybody can be a poet. And that was never more evident than on April 23, when about a dozen Newtown residents gathered at Newtown Meeting House to recite the works of published poets during the second annual “Risk A Verse,” an event sponsored by Newtown Cultural Arts Commission (NCAC).

Risk A Verse was established in Newtown last spring in honor of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of National Poetry Month.

“People came, they really liked it, so we decided to do it again,” said NCAC member Tracy Van Buskirk, who hosted the event along with Newtown Poet Laureate Lisa Schwartz.

“The idea is to get regular people in Newtown who you might not associate with poetry to recite poetry,” Ms Van Buskirk added. “I think what’s good about it is it takes poetry down from being an elite art form.”

Ms Van Buskirk and Ms Schwarz alternated introducing each poetry reader to the audience. These poets for a day ranged from fourth grader Gus Osier to 64-year-old Newtown resident Herb Rosenthal.

Superintendent of Schools Joseph V. Erardi, Jr, Dere Street restaurant owner David Cooper, and the Reverend Matt Crebbin, senior pastor at Newtown Congregational Church, were among those who went up on stage, stood at the podium, and read.

Ms Schwartz introduced participant Robbin Chaber Allen, first by welcoming her family in attendance, including her daughters, whom Ms Schwartz described as “phenomenal,” along with her husband, Tom.

“He’s phenomenal by association,” said Ms Schwartz, adding that the audience, after a laugh, was about to find out why.

The reason for this introduction: Ms Allen read “Phenomenal Woman” by Maya Angelou.

Rev Crebbin recited Garrison Keillor’s “Casey at the Bat (Road Game)” and was very animated and entertaining in his delivery of the piece as he mimicked umpires and fans.

Ms Van Buskirk introduced Mr Rosenthal by rattling off many of the jobs he has held and responsibilities he has taken on, including that of first selectman.

“There are other positions that he’s held that I’d like to share but we have to be out of here before dark,” Ms Van Buskirk said jokingly.

“Those are going to be some tough acts to follow. I thought it would be an interesting challenge,” Mr Rosenthal said after several other participants read, and before reciting the lyrics of Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young.”

Mr Rosenthal explained that the significance for him is that it was the song he and his daughter used for the father-daughter dance at her wedding.

“It wouldn’t be a literary event without a teacher,” said Ms Van Buskirk, while welcoming Jaqui Kaplan, an English teacher in town who read Mary Oliver’s “Morning Poem.”

Karen Tatarka, the new head librarian at C.H. Booth Library, read “The Windhover” by Gerard Manley Hopkins.

“This is the most unique event happening in Newtown,” said Ms Schwarz, adding light-heartedly that she was being modest. “This is my favorite event in Newtown.”

Donations collected at the event benefited the NCAC Scholarship Program.