Why Cherry Grove Farm Is Important

To the Editor:

Preserving Cherry Grove as open space is important for many reasons, not least of which is providing for wildlife. The native plants and trees found there provide food, shelter, and breeding areas for birds, bees, and many wildlife species. The farmland’s grassy meadows are critical to the survival of nesting birds, which according to Audubon Connecticut, “are among the most threatened and rare habitats in Connecticut.” Meadow wildflowers sustain important pollinators such as our native bees who, along with honeybees, have been struggling in recent years. Protecting existing wetlands and streams from encroachment ensures the survival of threatened amphibian species that are so important in controlling pest insects like mosquitos. Healthy soils, flood prevention, protecting ground water… the list goes on.

Preserving land as open space provides for a diverse and healthy environment. Open space parcels like Cherry Grove will continue to be important as land development continues. Please show your support by making a donation to the Newtown Forest Association at newtownforestassociation.org or by sending a check to NFA, Box 213, Newtown CT 06470.

Holly Kocet

Protect Our Pollinators

2 Karen Boulevard, Newtown January 8, 2017