For Better Health Spring 2017: When It Is A Stye — Not Pie — In The Eye

A stye in the eye is no fun. The result of a blocked oil duct on or in the eyelid that gets inflamed — and sometimes infected — the painful bump needs some TLC in order to do a disappearing act.

Like a pimple, a stye needs to come to a head and burst. That journey can take many days, with a painful, increasing lump in the eyelid making life uncomfortable. The good news is, a stye is not apt to permanently affect vision or eye health.

Mayoclinic.org lists several factors that can put a person at risk for developing a stye, including inserting unclean contact lenses into the eye; leaving eye makeup on overnight; using old/expired makeup; or touching the eye with unwashed hands. Blephartis, a chronic eyelid infection, and having rosacea also puts a person more at risk for developing a stye.

A stye may not always be so obvious. The eyelid is composed of an outer and inner lid, with many oil glands traveling from top to bottom of the upper eyelid. When the stye forms on the outer lid, it is soon obvious. But pain and redness can begin from a stye forming in between the lids, or on the underside of the inner lid, before making its way to a surface.

Whichever place a stye forms, keeping the eye clean and free of bacteria will prevent the infection from further spreading. It may be tempting to encourage the stye to burst when it is visible, but doing so is bound to spread the infection.

Keeping the eyelid clean, avoiding makeup, and not wearing contact lenses will help speed the healing process along. Replace any old eye makeup, and with disposable contact lenses, use a new pair when the eye is fully healed.

Warmth applied to the eyelid encourages the oils in the gland to soften and the stye to drain. A washcloth held under warm water, wrung out, and applied to the eye several times a day for up to 10 minutes at a time, rewarming the cloth as needed, is one method. Hydrating microbead-filled eye pillows that can be briefly heated in the microwave hold the warmth for 15 to 20 minutes.

Eye health is not something to take for granted. If the area around the eye begins to swell or turn red, or is particularly painful, it is time to see a doctor. A stye that does not heal on its own or becomes increasingly irritated may need a topical prescription antibiotic. In rare cases, a doctor may have to make a small incision to help the stye drain.

Stop the stye: be proactive. Proper and immediate care when a stye is suspected can mean the difference between a few days of discomfort or a few weeks of frustration.