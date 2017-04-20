What’s At Edmond Town Hall (full listing)

MOVIE LISTINGS:

Thursday, April 20

BUTCH CASSIDY AND THE SUNDANCE KID

Screenings 1 & 7 pm (matinee will have subtitles)

Rated PG * running time 1:50

All tickets $3

Starring Paul Newman, Robert Redford & Katharine Ross

Two Western bank/train robbers flee to Bolivia when the law gets too close in this classic Oscar-winning film that launched a lifelong friendship between its leading men. Screenings will continue Newtown Cultural Arts Commission’s ongoing film series (bit.ly/SomedayCinemaSeries).

Read more here.

* * * * *

SATURDAY, APRIL 22-THURSDAY, APRIL 27

LION

Screenings Saturday, 7 & 9:15 pm; Sunday through Thursday, 7 pm;

matinees Saturday, 1 & 4 pm; Tuesday, 1 pm

Rated PG-13 * running time 1:58

All tickets $3

Starring Dev Patel, Sunny Pawar, Nicole Kidman & Rooney Mara

Google Earth plays a key role in this incredible true story of a young Indian man’s journey to find his birth family 25 years after becoming separated from them in the vastness of the Indian state.

* * * * *

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Comedian Vic DiBitetto

Friday, April 21 (ETH Theatre): doors open at 7, performance at 8, $30-$37.50 (VIP $47.50 includes priority seating and pre-show Meet & Greet with headliner at 7), performance by Vic DiBitetto, with opener Tom Daddario; 203-268-5857, treehousecomedy.com.

* * * * *

Second Annual Newtown Woman’s Club

Spring Fling Sing-Along: Grease

Saturday, April 22 (Alexandria Room): 6-10 pm, $25, full dinner (BYOB) and screening/sing-along of 1978 musical starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, hosted by and fundraiser for Newtown Woman’s Club GFWC; 203-740-2733, 203-426-9101, nwc-gfwc.org.

* * * * *

The Saint Lawrence String Quartet

Sunday, April 23 (ETH Theatre): 3 pm, $25, students grades K-12 and those with valid school ID admitted free, celebrated quartet will be performing works of Haydn, John Adams and Saint-Saens, informal reception with performers to follow, hosted by Newtown Friends of Music; 415-999-4955, newtownfriendsofmusic.org.

* * * *

Back to The Eighties Show with Jessie’s Girl

Friday, May 19 (ETH Theatre): 7 and 9 pm, $10 adults (age 18 and over), $5 children, hit show from Greenwich Village will offer 45-minute family event (early show, concessions stand open) and 90-minute later show for adults (with beer and wine at concessions) featuring “karma chameleonlike cover band” (NY Times) that celebrates the music and fashions of the 80s, all proceeds to benefit ETH Renovation Fund; 203-270-4285, edmondtownhall.org.

Read more here: Jessie’s Girl Performance To Double As Town Hall Renovation Fundraiser

* * * * *

~ALSO AT EDMOND TOWN HALL~

WEEKLY:

Newtown Bridge Club

Club hosts ACBL-sanctioned duplicate games, social players welcome, in Alexandria Room, $10/session ($8 NBC members); 203-733-8525, NewtownBridge.org

Mondays, 12:30; Tuesdays 10 am (20-minute lunch break) and 7 pm; Wednesdays, 10 am; and Thursdays, 12:30 pm.

ALSO: Easybridge! 1 Lessons, Wednesdays through June 14, 6:30-8:30 pm, first two lessons (March 22 & 29) free, remaining 11 lessons (April 5-June 14) $12/week, optional textbook $15, series to be led by Georgeann Kishner is geared for beginners and players who have been away from the game for a number of years; 203-748-5445, gkishner@comcast.net.

* * * * * *

Rocking Roosters Square Dance Club

Club dances on the first and third Friday of each month, 7:30 pm, in ETH gymnasium (entry through lower rear parking lot), most events done at plus level (with rounds), with advanced tip during break; call 203-426-4817 for information.



* * * * * *

Newtown Hikers

Group meets in lower parking lot of town hall, spring hikes meet for 9 am, then carpool to hike site, children must be accompanied by parents, call hike leader (changes weekly, see names and phone numbers in parentheses) to see if dogs allowed on trail, also call if planning to meet group at hike site, BYO snack and water, traction devices suggested for winter hikes, sturdy boots/shoes strongly suggested, all participants will be asked to sign waiver for Newtown Parks & Recreation; additional information 203-426-9903, 203-830-9032, NewtownHikers@gmail.com.

April 22, Macedonia State Park, Kent (Sally Cox, 203)-830-9032;

April 29, White Memorial/Pine Island, Litchfield (Jim Steck, 845-621-5559 or 914-806-4107);

May 6, New York City/Central Park, Museum of Modern Art and dinner, contact hike leader for details (Molly Schleis, 203-616-5950);

May 13, Maricostas Preserve, Washington Depot (Mark Jones, 203-894-9534);

May 20, Mianus River Gorge, Bedford, N.Y. (Linda Dunn, 203-207-1765);

May 27, Roxbury Mines, Roxbury (Mary Kirlin, 203-304-1541);

June 3, location TBD, details to follow (Nancy Ziegler, 203-732-2618); and

June 10, Osbornedale State Park, Derby, end of season hike followed by picnic and fall hike planning, Newtown Hikers will grill hamburgers and hot dogs, hikers are asked to bring salad or dessert to share, contact hike leader for food coordination (Sally Cox, 203-426-9903 or 203-830-9032).