Wetlands Hearing On Mixed-Use Development Postponed

The Inland Wetlands Commission (IWC) postponed a January 10 public hearing on a mixed-use development proposed for 79 Church Hill Road, near Exit 10 of Interstate 84.

About 20 people had gathered for that hearing in a meeting room at Newtown Municipal Center on the night of Wednesday, January 10, but they learned that the hearing on developer 79 Church Hill Road, LLC’s, proposal for Hunters Ridge will now be held starting in five weeks, on Wednesday, February 14.

The town postponed the public hearing because it had not met all the requirements for publishing legal notices for such public hearings.

IWC Chairman Sharon Salling informed those present that the hearing needed to be postponed for legal reasons. Failing to meet all applicable legal advertising requirements creates a basis for court challenges of regulatory decisions on development proposals.

The applicant is seeking a wetlands/watercourses protection permit from the IWC.

The Hunters Ridge proposal represents for a major mixed-use project in a heavily traveled area, involving 224 rental apartments with a clubhouse for tenants, a shopping center, a medical/dental office building, and a restaurant. Past proposals to develop the 35-acre site have been controversial, drawing opposition from nearby residents.

In 2015, the Water & Sewer Authority rejected 79 Church Hill Road, LLC’s, request for municipal sanitary sewer service for a then-proposed large multifamily complex at the site, thus stalling the development project.

The current development proposal is subject to review by multiple town agencies.