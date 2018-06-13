Volunteers Make Rabies Clinic ‘A Smooth Operation’

To the Editor:

Saturday, June 2, the Town Clerk’s office sponsored our 33rd low cost rabies vaccination clinic held in the Edmond Town Hall gymnasium.

My very special thanks to Dr Katelyn Bakewell, DVM, and Mary Simpson, lead technician of Mount Pleasant Hospital for Animals, who donated their time and services for the clinic. They are so kind and gentle with the animals when vaccinating them.

Thank you to Virginia Jess from Canine Advocates and Marion Thompson from Newtown Woman’s Club, who brought their volunteers to help run such a smooth operation, and to my assistants Renee Weimann and Monica Duhancik, who were on hand to issue dog licenses to Newtown residents.

I could not run the clinic without all of these wonderful people. Thank you!

Sincerely,

Debbie Aurelia Halstead, Town Clerk

3 Primrose Street, Newtown June 13, 2018