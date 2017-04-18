Volunteer Firefighters Recruitment Event Slated

Sixty of the volunteer fire departments in the state will celebrate the start of National Volunteer Week (April 23-29) by holding open houses at their firehouses on Sunday, April 23, according to the Connecticut Fire Chiefs Association and the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

Hawleyville Volunteer Fire Company, at 34 Hawleyville Road (Route 25), and Dodgingtown Volunteer Fire Department, at 55 Dodgingtown Road (Route 302), will participate in the event by staging open houses at their firehouses that day, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Visitors will be able to talk with volunteer firefighters about the work they do, check fire apparatus and turnout gear, get a tour of the firehouse, and fill out applications to join the organizations.

For more information, call Hawleyville’s station at 203-270-4389, visit hawleyvillefire.com or the company’s Facebook page; and visit Dodgingtown Fire online at dodgingtownfire.com or its Facebook page.

More than 80 percent of all firefighters in Connecticut are volunteers, and the majority of volunteer fire departments in the state are experiencing a volunteer shortage. Local fire departments need volunteers of all skill levels and abilities, people willing and able to respond to emergencies whenever called upon.





