Victory Garden Party Celebrates Start Of Growing Season

Several dozen people gathered on Sunday, April 30, under overcast skies at the town’s Victory Garden at Fairfield Hills to welcome the coming growing season, during which scores of volunteers will be working on the many rows of produce that will be harvested and donated to the local food pantries.

The expansive garden, which is fenced to deter deer from feeding on it, lies on a sloping plot southwest of Washington Circle.

Creation Song Project, a group headed by Joseph Breton, a naturopathic physician, employed music, drumming, chants, and dance in seeking to spark the creative and physical well-being of those present. The unit’s aim is to generate healing and happiness.

Food provided at the event was purchased by the Parks & Recreation Department from the Newtown High School Culinary Arts Program.

Among those attending was Arlene Miles for the Public Works Department, who provided information on composting.

Nicole Christensen, representing a master gardeners group, provided information on the best gardening practices. Also, master gardeners from the Fairfield County Master Gardeners Program offered advice and answered questions on gardening topics.

Beekeeper Jeff Schwartz explained beekeeping to those present. Protect Our Pollinators (POP), a bee advocacy group, also was on hand.

The Newtown High School Forestry Club had a bake sale as a fundraiser and explained that organization’s activities to the public.

Also, the Newtown Forest Association, a local land trust with major holdings, discussed land conservation issues with the public.

The Catherine Violet Hubbard Foundation sponsored a lemonade stand at the garden party. The foundation is planning an animal sanctuary for Fairfield Hills.

Harvey Pessin, the Victory Garden’s site director, said that the produce to be grown at the garden this year will be donated to the town’s Social Services Department, which operates a food pantry at Town Hall South; to FAITH Food Pantry at Pecks Lane; and also to the residents of Nunnawauk Meadows, an elderly housing complex on Nunnawauk Road.

The garden produces roughly 4,000 pounds of produce annually. Popular crops include lettuce, tomatoes, and peppers.

Besides several dozen growing plots, the garden also has an array of fruit trees, plus beehive frames.

Mr Pessin estimated that about 150 people will participate in gardening there during the coming season. The project is organized into teams of growers.

Amy Mangold and RoseAnn Reggiano of the Parks and Recreation Department supervised activities at the Victory Garden event.