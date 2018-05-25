VFW To Host Memorial Day Ceremony

The Newtown Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 308 will host a Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 28, at 11 am, at the VFW clubhouse grounds, 18 Tinkerfield Road/Freedom Defenders Way.

The public is invited to attend the program honoring those who have lost their lives serving in the Armed Forces of the United States of America.

VFW Commander Ray Wisniewski told The Newtown Bee this week that speakers will include First Selectman Dan Rosenthal, State Senator Tony Hwang, and State Representatives Mitch Bolinsky and J.P. Szredzinski. Michael Mich will serve as emcee of the event.

Staff Sergeant Dustin Gill speaks during the 2017 Memorial Day Ceremony at VFW Post 308, which was moved under the post’s pavilion due to rain that morning. The post will host its annual salute to fallen service members on Monday, May 28. All are welcome.

—Bee file photo