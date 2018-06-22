Town Players To Host Auditions For ‘The Fox On The Fairway’

No one really seems to know anything about anyone else and nothing makes much sense, yet under the direction of Tim Huber, "Lying in State" by The Town Players of Newtown is an entertaining bit of a romp. ...Read Full Article
Town Players of Newtown will be holding auditions for its upcoming production of The Fox on the Fairway on Sunday and Monday, July 8-9.
Written by Ken Ludwig and being directed by Gene Golaszewski, the zany comedy takes audiences on a hilarious romp that pulls the rug out from underneath the stuffy denizens of a private country club. Filled with mistaken identities, slamming doors, and over-the-top romantic shenanigans, it’s a furiously paced comedy that recalls the Marx Brothers’ classics. The show is a madcap adventure about love, life, and man’s eternal love affair with golf.
Auditions will be conducted from 7 to 9 pm each evening at The Little Theatre, 18 Orchard Hill Road.
Sides from the script will be made available at the auditions. All roles — three females and three males — are available.
Character breakdown is as follows:
*Justin Hicks is the recently hired, eager-to-please assistant to Henry Bingham. He is in his mid-20s, sweet, anxious, and off-beat. He is romantically involved with Louise.
*Louise Heindbedder is a waitress at Quail Valley Country Club. She is 23 and a knock-out! Leggy, good-natured, a little ditzy, but studious. She can cry at a moment’s notice.
*Henry Bingham is in his 40s-50s. The executive director of Quail Valley Country Club, he is determined to do whatever it takes to win.
*Richard “Dickie” Bell, also in his 40s-50s, is the often obnoxious executive director of Crouching Squirrel Country Club.
*Pamela Peabody is 39, beautiful, very sophisticated, and a little loose. Vice President at Quail Valley, she is Dickie’s ex-wife.
*Muriel Bingham, in her 40s-50s, is Henry’s wife. A sturdy woman, she is a bit overbearing. She owns an antique shop that becomes part of a wager.
Crew and other volunteers are also needed for the event.
Performances are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays, September 21-October 7; Sundays, September 30 and October 7; and Thursday, October 11.
For additional information, leave a message at 203-270-9144 or visit newtownplayers.org.