Multiple canopies visible from Wasserman Way drew drivers’ gazes toward Newtown Farmers Market at Fairfield Hills in its new location, now just inside the main entrance of the campus....Read Full Article
Recent Stories
- To Market, To Market, To Buy... Locally Produced Goods
- Fun At The Farm At Fall Family Festival
- Morning Roundup As Cattle Traipse Down Pole Bridge Road
- Sharing The Road A Shared Responsibility For Riders And Drivers
- Town Receives Generous Donation Of Trees From Young’s Nurseries
- Theater Review: Excellent Cast And Crew Create Bewitching Sherman Production
- An Appreciative Crowd Embraces ‘Beautiful Consequences’ Exhibition
The annual Newtown Farmer’s Market is currently in its 15th season, featuring local farms and vendors every Tuesday from 2 to 6:30 pm, from June through October, at Fairfield Hills.
The last day to catch the Newtown Farmer’s Market will be Tuesday, October 17.
For more information, visit facebook.com/farmersmarketatfairfieldhills or e-mail Market Master Sue Shortt at FarmerJim@shorttsfarmandgarden.com.