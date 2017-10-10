To purchase photos visit http://photos.newtownbee.com×
To Market, To Market, To Buy… Locally Produced Goods

Published: October 10, 2017

Alissa Silber
The annual Newtown Farmer’s Market is currently in its 15th season, featuring local farms and vendors every Tuesday from 2 to 6:30 pm, from June through October, at Fairfield Hills.

The last day to catch the Newtown Farmer’s Market will be Tuesday, October 17.

For more information, visit facebook.com/farmersmarketatfairfieldhills or e-mail Market Master Sue Shortt at FarmerJim@shorttsfarmandgarden.com.

 

