Thursday Evening Summer Concert Series To Begin June 28

The 9th Annual Summer Concert Series presented by Newtown Parks & Recreation will return to the Dickinson Park bandshell later this month.

Performances will be Thursday evenings, 6:30 to 8 pm, and will offer a variety of musical genres to appeal to a wide audience. Guests should bring their own seating for the free public performances.

The 2018 series will kick off on June 28 with folk, rock, and bluegrass tunes performed by Unclaimed Baggage.

Following a break in programming due to Independence Day, The Locomotives will be in town on July 12. The Locomotives will perform folk, rock, and blues tunes from the 60s, 70s and 80s, along with some original music.

On July 19, Brother Maynard will perform tunes from REM, Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, ZZ Top, and more.

The July 26 performance will feature the sounds of reggae, soul, and funk, performed by Tales of Joy.

Party band Scratch will rock the bandshell on August 2.

The 2018 series will roll to a foot stompin’ end on August 9 with the alternative and traditional bluegrass sounds of Sweetcake Mountain & Friends.

Concerts may be moved under the pavilion at the park, at 50 Elm Drive, in the event of light rain. Important updates and weather-related location changes will be posted to the Newtown Parks & Recreation and The Newtown Bee Facebook pages. For additional information, contact Newtown Parks & Recreation at 203-270-4340 or visit newtown-ct.gov/parks-recreation/pages/summer-concerts-park-2018.