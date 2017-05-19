Third Annual Catherine’s Butterfly Party Coming In June

In a tribute to the life and legacy of a first-grader lost in the Sandy Hook tragedy, the Catherine Violet Hubbard Foundation will host its third annual Catherine’s Butterfly Party on Saturday, June 3, from 12 to 4 pm, at Fairfield Hills Campus.

Catherine’s Butterfly Party is a free family festival and pet adoption event that draws thousands of people every year. Featuring activities for adults and kids alike, this open event includes face painting, games, crafts, vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment. Highlights include educational exhibits such as Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory, Backyard Bees “Bee Kind,” Animal Embassy, The Exceptional Pet, Audubon at Bent of the River, Connecticut State Trooper K-9, Connecticut State Animal Response Team, and Horizon Wings.

Television personalities and Social Good Living founders Stephanie Mattera and Allyson Spellman will be emceeing the event. Ms Mattera is an award-winning animal advocate and spokesperson for the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals and Ms Spellman is an Animal Avengers ambassador. Together, they will present the day’s activities and introduce special guests: Susie’s Senior Dogs, The Dogist, and Sophie Gamand.

In addition, 19 animal rescue agencies will be promoting adoptions: ASPCA, North Shore Animal League America, Pet Rescue, DAWS, Gimme Shelter, Connecticut Humane Society, Adopt-A-Dog, Tails of Courage, Looking Glass Animal Rescue, CPR Dogs, Long Island Bulldog Rescue, BeCause 4 Paws, Connecticut Parrot Rescue, Senior Paw Project, BeFreegle Foundation, House Rabbit Connection, Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, Baybrook Farm & Rescue, and Rowanwood Farm.

Catherine Violet Hubbard had a natural ability to connect with and care for animals. She loved being in their presence and would whisper to them, “Tell all your friends I am kind.” Every year, Catherine asked for a birthday party that would bring all of her favorite creatures together — Catherine’s Butterfly Party is that wish fulfilled.

To carry on one little girl’s legacy of providing a safe haven for animals, the Catherine Violet Hubbard Foundation is raising funds to build the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary. The sanctuary will be located in the heart of Newtown and will provide rescue and adoptive services for dogs, cats, rabbits, and other companion animals, farm animal refuge, and wildlife rescue and rehabilitation.

For more information on Catherine’s Butterfly Party or to learn more about the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary, visit cvhfoundation.org.