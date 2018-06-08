The Top Of The Mountain

Lorrie and Ron Jones were lunching at Hawley Pond, May 30, when a bear was being chased by Animal Control and Newtown Police officers. They were eating sandwiches from Caraluzzi’s, they said, when all of the commotion broke out. I haven’t heard how the chase ended up: maybe Yogi Bear is still out there, hoping to swipe a picnic basket. At any rate, there have been a number of bear sightings this spring all over town, so please do be alert when you are out and about — even in very public places.

Thanks to these fine gentlemen, Kevin Mohler, Gary Fillion, and Doug Body, (as well as Bruce Bomely, not pictured), the rubber ducks sailing down the Pootatuck River for the Lions Club Great Pootatuck River Duck Race, May 26, were able to cross the finish line. Bob Schmidt shares the whole tale in his Letter to the Editor in this week’s paper, but in a nutshell: these guys noticed a fallen tree blocking the race pathway, and just days before the event, they devoted some hard work to clearing it out of the river. Talk about devotion to the community!

Rain showers interspersed with sun showers did not stop artist Pat Barkman’s annual show from going on at her Lakeside Gallery on June 2. A steady crowd of art admirers stopped by her Taunton Lake property to view her many paintings, which filled her gallery and decorated the garden fence. Because it actually did rain, Pat said that she opened up the event again on Sunday, which had been advertised as the rain date — and had another good turnout.

There is another opportunity for admiring local artists. Beginning on Friday, June 8, through Saturday, June 16, SCAN presents its juried art show and sale at the C.H. Booth Library. Browse (and buy) original artwork during regular library hours.

Resident Stretch Forbell stopped by The Bee office Tuesday, June 5, to offer information about the photo that ran in the May 25 “Way We Were.” Andrew Clark with the New England Telephone Company is overseeing the installation of a telephone pole, according to Stretch. Thanks so much for the update!

Just FYI, if you are seeking a new pet: The 4th annual “Catherine’s Butterfly Party” takes place this Saturday, June 9, from noon to 4 pm, at Fairfield Hills. There will be more than 100 adoptable pets there, from more than 20 animal rescue organizations. Surely, something for everyone!

I’m licking my chops already, and I’ll bet you are, too. The annual LobsterFest is under the tents at Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue’s main station on Riverside Road this Friday and Saturday. Enjoy lobster (or steak) dinners from 5 to 9 pm on Friday, along with music and a raw bar. Tickets for the fundraiser are $28 in advance, $30 at the door, or $8 for hot dog or burger dinner. Call 203-270-4392 for details on the delicious evenings. LobsterFest takes place on Saturday from 4 to 9 pm.

Don’t forget that Ricci’s Salon and Hero Barbering, 99 South Main Street, are hosting a cut-a-thon on Monday, June 11, to benefit a young Southbury resident with neurofibromatosis. Call 203-426-1611 to make an appointment, but walk-ins are also welcome to the 1 to 7 pm event. Women’s cuts are $25, men’s and children under 10 are $20, and a blow dry is $25.

Local collection locations have been set up for a Connecticut Toy Drive For Refugees. The Connecticut Toy Drive For Refugees is collecting new unwrapped toys and books. The deadline to donate items is June 13. Community partners behind the drive are Immigrated Refugee & Immigrant Services (IRIS), the New Haven Islamic Center, First Tech Challenge, and Gear Shakers, according to an announcement for the effort. Local drop off locations include two addresses in Newtown, one at 8 Quail Hollow Lane, Sandy Hook. A bin for items is located on the front porch. The second location is 45 Mile Hill Road South, with a bin placed in front of the home’s garage.

Even if you’re not ready to dance with the stars, you can certainly watch stars dance: Edmond Town Hall Theatre will host a special event on Friday, June 15, called “Dance Fantasy: The Show.” Students and faculty from the Fred Astaire Franchised Dance Studio in Southbury will present “beautiful ballroom and Latin dance performances,” according to Ivana Strancaric, dance director at the local studio. Doors will open at 7:30, and the show will begin at 8. Tickets are $25 in advance (call 203-267-7600 or visit fredastaire.com/southbury/contact). Tickets are $30 at the door.

Who’s in shape for a night of walking? All of the folks gearing up for the June 16 Relay for Life, that’s who. The Relay, an American Cancer Society overnight fundraiser, starts at 5 pm that evening, on the grounds of Newtown High School. The event honors those who have fought and won a battle with cancer, memorializes those who have succumbed to cancer, and recognizes caregivers and others. Find out more at relayforlife.org/newtownct.

The Connecticut Choral Society is inviting singers interested in choral music to join CCS members for an evening of song. This year’s CCS Summer Sing-In will be Monday, June 18, and the featured music will be Faure’s Requiem. The event will be at Trinity Episcopal Church, 36 Main Street — the new home base for CCS — beginning at 7:30 pm. Cost is $10, and those planning to sing are asked to register through ctchoralsociety.org to ensure there will be enough scores (and refreshments) for participants. Non-singers are also welcome to visit the church that night and just enjoy the music.

Lest you forget, Newtown’s annual book extravaganza returns when the Friends of the C.H. Booth Library present the mammoth Book Sale, this year from Saturday, July 7 through Wednesday, July 11, at Reed Intermediate School. More than 120,000 items will be available for bargain purchases. Only on Saturday is there an admission fee of $5 (18 and under are free), with numbered admission tickets on sale at 7 am that day. The sale is open to the public Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm; Monday, half price day, from 9 am to 7 pm; Tuesday, 9 am to 7 pm, $5 a bag day; and Wednesday, free day, from noon to 3 pm. If you love books, this is something to mark on your calendar. Find out details at www.boothbooksale.org.

It was not without a teensy bit of glee that this cat heard that while the Strutt Your Mutt party this past Saturday started out on a sunny note, there may have been some slightly soggy doggies by the time the event ended. At any rate, dog lovers no doubt had a marvelous time at this annual dog party, and the Parks & Rec Department gets a gold star for the hard work of organizing it and keeping all the pets (and people) in line. (What’s next? A Cats in Hats party? Just sayin’…)

I’ll be strutting my stuff, as usual, to collect the news you want to know. Be sure next week to… Read me again.