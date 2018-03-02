The Top Of The Mountain

The warm weather last week seemed to awaken some of Newtown’s smallest residents: I heard rumblings that ticks were out en masse. A call to Newtown Health District Director Donna Culbert for a quick “tick check” confirmed that it is always time to be wary of ticks. People tend to not think about ticks in the winter, but, Ms Culbert said, once the weather is warm (think above freezing for more than a day) “ticks will get busy.” More information about ticks is available on the Newtown Health District’s website at newtown-ct.gov/health-district.

I was surprised our three Bees (Associate Editors Shannon Hicks and John Voket and Reporter Alissa Silber) who attended last week’s New England Newspaper & Press Association (NENPA) Winter Convention returned to us from Boston once I learned an interactive light and sound playground was set up at the Seaport Common for Impulse, a public art installation. Alissa was particularly drawn to a “Love Wins” sign set up with the installation. This photo was taken on February 24 less than ten minutes from the NENPA conference hotel. The exhibit is continuing until April 8 and is open 10 am to 9 pm. People can learn more about it if they are visiting the area, by going online to bostonseaport.xyz/venue/seaport-seesaw-powered-by-impulse.

Ben’s Lighthouse is inviting the public to an intimate musical gathering with Suzzy Roche and her daughter Lucy Wainwright Roche with light fare, beer, wine, and friends on March 10 from 7 pm to 10 pm in Stormville, N.Y. Lucy and Suzzy recorded their first CD, Fairytale and Myth, which won the popular vote for best singer/songwriter album of the year for the Independent Music Awards 2014. They released their second recording, Mud & Apples, in 2016. Suzzy is a founding member of the singing group The Roches. More information about Suzzy is available at suzzyroche.com and Lucy is available at lucywainwrightroche.com. Space is limited, and people are encouraged to get their tickets online at benslighthouse.org.

We have lost a quiet celebrity in our midst. Our condolences this week to Andy Luckey of Ridgefield and his family. Andy’s father Bud Luckey died on February 24 at “a hospice facility in Newtown” following a long illness according to his obituary. The 83-year-old was an Oscar nominated animator who created many characters for Disney Pixar Studios, including Woody from Toy Story. He also, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “created counting cartoons for Sesame Street … [and] also provided the voices of Rick Dicker, the head of the Superhero Relocation Program in The Incredibles (2004), of the broken-hearted Chuckles the Clown in Toy Story 3 (2010), and of Eeyore in Winnie the Pooh (2011).” In a Facebook post this week, Andy Luckey said his father, a US Air Force veteran, “loved his work but got even greater satisfaction from seeing others enjoy it.”

We may have another local rising star to keep an eye on. The Newtown High School Baseball Twitter account (@NHSBaseballV) shared a photo on February 27 that showed 2012 NHS graduate Kyle Wilcox’s name on the Seattle Mariners Spring Training lineup card for an exhibition game versus Kansas City. He is a minor league player in the Seattle organization.

Beryl Harrison — who has carved out time from her busy C.H. Booth Library duties to make jams and other treats — has been particularly helpful for a housebound friend in need recently. Beryl is always ready with a remedy of tea and sweets to nourish body and soul! She even provided some friendly support for one of our reporters who found themselves at the library with a headache this week. Beryl, you are a Good Egg!

I know there are other Good Eggs out there in Newtown. If you know someone who flies beneath the radar spreading good will and good cheer, please let us know. Send nominations for a Good Egg to nancy@thebee.com.

While a number of the local elected boards and commissions open their meetings with “The Pledge of Allegiance,” typically led by either that panel’s chair person or one of its members, recent Board of Selectmen meetings have taken a different approach. Ever since Dan Rosenthal began his term as first selectman last December, he has regularly called upon folks who have come to the meeting representing town departments and agencies to lead the pledge — and they all have done so obligingly. He has also occasionally singled out others in the audience. Such was the case on February 20, when he called on his son, Ben, to lead the pledge. Responding to his dad’s jokingly rhetorical comment about whether he would remember it, Ben stood along with the rest of the attendees and did a splendid job leading the entire group through the patriotic recitation. Perhaps at some point soon, we will see Ben along with sisters Hana and Emi taking the opportunity to lead a local public gathering in singing the national anthem!

Thanks to Ingersoll Auto of Danbury all Friday, Saturday, and Sunday shows at Edmond Town Hall, March 2-4, will be screened free of charge. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the movie this weekend. A free program on recycling “Let’s Talk Trash” is also set for 1 pm on Sunday, March 4. Check our Community Calendar on page A-2 in the March 2 print edition of the paper and our online calendar at newtownbee.com for showtimes and more information about upcoming screenings.

Spring flowers, motorcycles, and boats all spell April, but it’s still February as this is written. “Partly sunny, with a high near 70,” usually describes an early summer day, but that’s what was posted on the National Weather Service website on February 21. Surprisingly high temperatures last week prompted a brief spring fever as residents slipped their feet into flip flops, shed heavy clothes for T-shirts, and indulged in a few warm-weather activities. Motorcyclists were out, and so was “the first boat of the season,” spotted by Housatonic Drive resident Gary Gilroy. Floating past his waterfront address along Lake Zoar were neighbors “out in the boat in their T-shirts,” he said. Winter, although mild again this week, will soon reclaim her place.

February 21 was a brief tease of springlike weather that, coupled with this week’s 50-degree temps, forced snowdrops and crocuses from the ground. Spring is in the air early, and we are not complaining.

I promise next week not to complain as long as you promise to… Read me again.