The Top Of The Mountain

On behalf of the Rotary Club of Newtown, Joe Hemingway accepted the Ed Osterman Outstanding Club Award at the recent district conference, held in Providence, R.I. Congratulations to the officers and members of this — as if we didn’t know it — outstanding local organization.

I noticed a sign at Hawley Elementary School on April 27 announcing the school’s upcoming art show on May 11 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm. Hawley is set to be the first elementary school in the district to hold its annual art show this year. According to the sign the show is currently “under construction.” Middle Gate Elementary School’s art show is slated for May 18, from 5:30 to 7 pm, Head O’ Meadow Elementary School’s art show will be May 22, from 5:30 to 7 pm, and Sandy Hook Elementary School’s art show is scheduled for May 24, from 5:30 to 7 pm.

Newtown Bee features writer Alissa Silber had to use her hazard lights while out and about one afternoon last week. Alissa was driving along when she noticed a turtle crossing Paugussett Road. She pulled over and used a cardboard box from her car to encourage him to move across the street faster. He scurried off, with an angry glint in his eye, she noticed. Alissa has reminded me it is never safe for people to grab wild turtles with their hands (or paws, in my case.)

Thanks to Ingersoll Auto of Danbury, owned by Todd Ingersoll of Newtown, all movies at the Edmond Town Hall Theatre this weekend will be free. Looks like it will be a busy date weekend…

The Children’s Adventure Center preschool is scheduled to host a “Family Fun Day” open house this Saturday, May 6, from 10 am to 2 pm, at 14 Riverside Road, Sandy Hook. A parent group “Rock N’ Walkathon” will run from 10 am to 11 am. There will be pony rides, games, face painting, and a raffle during the Family Fun Day event. (Rumor has it that one of our favorite local DJs will be providing music…) Lunch will be provided for attendees. More information about the Children’s Adventure Center is available online at childrensadventurecenter.com.

Comic book lovers alert! If preschoolers aren’t on your radar, Cave Comics at 57 Church Hill Road is hosting a free comic book day, also this Saturday, May 6, beginning at 10 am. Newtown native Tom Eaton, a cartoonist, will be on hand from 11 am to 3 pm to sign copies of his book, The Bug Zapper.

The following Saturday, May 13, mark your calendars for the free Tat Holler concert at the Sandy Hook Village Green on Glen Road, at 7 pm. The rising country star will be joined by Reed Intermediate singers, I’m told. Thanks to Maplewood Senior Living and SHOP for sponsoring this concert.

Newtown High School seniors had their evening of elegance this past weekend, with their prom event. Now it’s time for Newtown’s other seniors to have a little fun. “A Night In Paris” is the theme for the Newtown senior citizens’ prom, Friday, May 12. A prom king and queen will be chosen, and there will be dinner and dancing at the high school, from 4 to 8 pm. Register online at www.newtown-ct.gov/parks-recreation , or stop by Parks & Rec in Town Hall South, NYFS offices on Berkshire Road, or the Senior Center on Riverside Road for tickets, $15 per person. Sounds like a special night out for the 55-plus crowd.

What’s this I hear? NHS Principal Lorrie Rodrigue danced her way out onto the dance floor with her students at the NHS Senior Prom on April 28? “She’s a great dancer by the way,” NHS senior Simran Chand, student liaison, told Board of Education members at this week’s meeting. Just proves what I’ve always suspected: the NHS administration is not only effective, but fun, as well!

If you haven’t tuned up your bicycle yet for spring riding, this may be the time to do so. May is Bike Month — and Friday, May 19, is National Bike To Work Day. If you are super inspired, Bike to Work Week runs May 15 through May 19; and Bike to School day is set for Wednesday, May 10, for adventurous youngsters in Connecticut. Find out more about making your bicycle part of your lifestyle at bikewalkct.org.

Feed A Stray For A Day, the Animal Center’s spring cat food drive, takes place at Caraluzzi’s Newtown Market, May 7 to 21. Donations of Friskies brand wet and dry food are requested, but all donations are welcome. Bins are located inside the Queen Street store.

Donate to support neighbors in need, as well. The Newtown Bee has a box set up right by the front door of our 5 Church Hill Road office this month for donations to support the FAITH Food Pantry. Nonperishable food items, household cleaning items, and toiletries are always welcomed. For a FAITH wish list, go to newtownbee.com and click on the FAITH Food Pantry ad for the most needed items. (Don’t forget that the Starbucks collection basket has moved to Village Perk in Sandy Hook Center, by the way.)

Students looking to earn some community service hours and have some fun listening to and encouraging young readers may want to sign up to become a Young Adult Summer Reading Program volunteer at C.H. Booth Library. Interested youth in grades 7 through 12 must attend one of the training sessions, either Tuesday, May 30, from 4 to 4:30 pm, or on Wednesday, May 31, also from 4 to 4:30 pm. The eight week reading program runs June 19 to August 12. Find out more by calling the library at 203-426-4533.

I don’t know about you, but a good burger can really hit the spot — and I hear that the Newtown Deli on South Main Street is set up now to offer some pretty special burgers from their new Burger Bar. Would it surprise you that I have my heart set on trying the tuna burger?

I doubt if you forgot about Teacher Appreciation Week this past week, but it’s never too late to thank the educators who make learning wonderful. Let your favorite teacher or mentor know how much he or she is appreciated any day, any week, any month.

June seems far away, but you want to get a leg up on this announcement: on Sunday, June 11, Danbury Animal Welfare Society (DAWS) will hold its 28th Annual Walk for Animals (a fun event for both the two-legged and four-legged) at the Bethel Municipal Center lawn, 1 School Street. Participants in the Walk for Animals are encouraged to set up their own personal fundraising pages and raise money to support DAWS. More information about setting up a personal fundraising page can be found at daws.org/walk.

I’ll be running, not walking, around to gather the news you want. Be sure to… Read me again.