The Top Of The Mountain

Road trip, anyone? Carolyn Roberts, a PhD candidate at the University of Buffalo, reached out last week to let everyone know that she and others on the university’s Geology Graduate Club are planning a screening of Newtown, Kim Snyder’s post-12/14 documentary, on Thursday, February 16. The public is welcome to join students and faculty at UB’s Student Union Center that evening. The screening will begin at 6:30 pm, and pizza will be served. Carolyn is well aware, she said, that this may be a bit of a run for some. But anyone is welcome to join the event, she reiterated, including anyone who may be in the Buffalo area for the weekend. Carolyn and her family have lived in Southbury for a number of years, but they are also longstanding members of Newtown Congregational Church. She is very familiar with Newtown, where her grandmother Jeane lives (and where Carolyn married Rob Poit, at Newtown Meeting House, in 2014). Carolyn is hoping the screening will let others at UB see why she is so proud of her adopted second hometown. “I hope the resilience of the Newtown community can encourage people here to be better neighbors and human beings,” she said. “Many it can bring some hope to those who feel hopeless,” she added.

Tripswithpets.com offers some good advice if you are planning that road trip with Fido. Carsickness can be problematic. It can be from stress, or self-conditioning if early experiences led to sickness, or in puppies, immature ears that throw off sense of balance. Your dog might show symptoms of lethargy, restlessness, excessive yawning, whining, drooling — or vomiting — if carsickness takes over. What to do? This website recommends facing the dog as far forward in the vehicle as possible and keeping a window cracked open. Some dogs travel most comfortably in a crate, and a cool temp in the car will help fend off sickness. Toys are a good distraction, breaks on long rides, and a good round of exercise before getting in the car can help. There are anti-nausea medications available from your vet, or try giving ginger before a trip in the car. Check out more tips at the website.

When you’re on the road and wondering what lies ahead, here’s a new solution — the Connecticut

Department of Transportation unveiled its new, real-time travel information website this past Tuesday, CT Travel Smart. The new system can be accessed via computer or smart/mobile devices at cttravelsmart.org.

From the sounds of it, last weekend’s special Moms Night Out event at Edmond Town Hall was a success. A 7 pm screening of Bad Moms had an hour of preshow refreshments and chair massages offered to attendees, and all of it was offered free of charge thanks to fisio Physical Therapy & Wellness Center and other sponsors. Karen LaBanca, who led the coordination of the free event on January 28, had told The Newtown Bee last week that men and women were all welcome for the film, and Bee Sports Editor Andy Hutchison was among those who listened. Andy and his wife, Maribeth, had a fun date at the movies, Andy said on Monday. He was pleased, he also said, that there were about a dozen other brave men joining the few hundred women who headed out to enjoy the comedy.

I know where a great many of Americans will be this Sunday evening: settled into couches to take in Super Bowl LI. The New England Patriots headed up by quarterback Tom Brady meet the Atlanta Falcons and quarterback Matt Ryan (6:30 EST, FOX) for what the NFL promises will be a “thrilling Super Bowl.” If football isn’t the biggest thrill for you, I have high hopes that the commercials will be as tearjerking and funny as usual. Don’t walk away from the television set at halftime, either. Lady Gaga is set to give a Super (Bowl) program. Need snacks? Check out the Nourishments column in this week’s Enjoy section of The Newtown Bee, for the easiest of all — or find dozens of snack ideas at foodnetwork.com.

For anyone who is missing the sounds of Flagpole Radio Cafe, the on-and-off series of performances that had been presented at Edmond Town Hall in recent years, a special event is being planned for March. The Flagpole Radio Cafe Orchestra — Jim Allyn, Rick Brodsky, Howie Bujese, Richard Neal, and Francine Wheeler — will offer a full-length concert, with special guest Korey Brodsky, at Newtown Meeting House on Saturday, March 11. Tickets for the 7:30 performance are $15 each, and on sale at My Place Restaurant, 8 Queen Street; and Suzuki Talent Education School, 111 Church Hill Road. Additional information is available by sending e-mail to flagpoleband@gmail.com.

Be sure to check out this week’s “Lisa Unleashed” column in the Sports section of The Newtown Bee for the full story on her dog’s rise to fame: the promo for the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, airing on FS1 and Nat Geo WILD, February 13 and 14, includes a few seconds of a Norwegian Elkhound high above Times Square on the red stepped tiers. That would be Linx…

Caraluzzi’s Market will host The Animal Center’s Winter Cat Food Drive from February 12 through February 26 at its Newtown store on Queen Street. Donations of Friskies brand wet and dry food are requested, but all donations are welcome. You can drop off your very welcome donations in bins located inside the store.

Fairfield County Bank and Praxair are seeking sponsors for the March 25 dinner/dance fundraiser at the Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury. Sponsorships from $750 to $15,000 are available. The fundraiser supports Dream Come True, Inc of Western Connecticut, benefiting seriously, chronically, and terminally ill children. Contact eric@dreamcometruect.org for information on sponsorships; or register to attend ($175 per person, prices for tables of 8 or 10 also available) at dreamcometruect.org/events.html

