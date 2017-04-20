‘The Magic Of The Monotype,’ April 26 At Meeting House

The Society of Creative Arts of Newtown (SCAN) will have Roberta Shea demonstrating “The Magic of the Monotype” during a free program at Newtown Meeting House, 31 Main Street, on Wednesday, April 26, at 1:30 pm.

Ms Shea, a Newtown resident and artist, will cover everything needed to know about the art of the monotype and its popularity. The demonstration will explore methods to reveal the creative potential of the artist in everyone.

During this step-by-step instruction, Ms Shea will show ways to liberate drawings and engage in abstraction through the monotype process. Attendees will also learn about other printmaking methods and see examples of prints by artists who forever changed the direction in contemporary art.

Ms Shea is a longtime member of SCAN, an art educator with a degree from Southern Connecticut State University who taught high school art and conducted workshops in Newtown and Durham, N.H., a painter and printmaker, and a docent at New Britain Museum of American Art, where she leads adult and school group tours.

Reservations are not needed for SCAN programs, but additional information is always available by calling 203-426-6654 or visiting scanart.org.