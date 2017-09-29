‘The CCC In The Northeast,’ Next Genealogy Club Program

The next meeting of the Genealogy Club of Newtown will be Wednesday, October 11, at C.H. Booth Library, 25 Main Street.

While the group will be meeting at its regular location, this month’s gathering will begin early, at 6:15 pm.

Guest speaker Marty Podskoch will present “The CCC in the Northeast.”

Mr Podskoch is a retired teacher and the author of several books about the New Deal program, which dealt with the rebuilding of the infrastructure of the United States after the devastating Depression that gripped the country in the early 1930s. Although the program was nationwide, Mr Podskoch’s presentation will concentrate on New York and the New England branch of the Civilian Conservation Corps, or CCC.

The CCC began on March 31, 1933, under FDR’s New Deal to relieve the poverty and unemployment of the Depression. There were 21 camps in Connecticut towns, state parks, and forests.

Workers built trails, roads, campsites and dams, stocked fish, built and maintained cabins for fire tower observers, and telephone lines, fought fires, and planted millions of trees. The CCC disbanded in 1942 due to the need for men in World War II.

Mr Podskoch is currently conducting research on the CCC camps in Rhode Island, and is keenly interested in meeting those who may have stories to contribute to his book. Copies of his previous books will be available at the meeting for purchase and signing.

Refreshments will be served prior to Mr Podskoch’s presentation. After his speaks, there will also be information on obtaining genealogy research information including finding a relative in the program, how to obtain personnel records, camp newsletters, photographs, and more.

Reservations are not needed but additional information about the club and the October 11 gathering is available by calling Harlan Jessup at 203-426-3981.