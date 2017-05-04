Thank You For Support

To the Editor:

To our fellow community members, we, the Schulz family, would like to express our greatest thanks and appreciation to all those who supported us in our time of need.

Nine days. 376 people. $25,000 and counting, in memory of Jaclyn Ann Schulz. We are blown away by the love and support from all walks of life — family, friends, fellow riders, and strangers. We cannot thank you all enough.

The impact this will have on Cayden’s life for the better is so heartwarming and brings comfort to us in such a difficult time. Your generosity will give us strength, now and forever.

Thank you, the Schulz family.

Best,

Kasey L. Schulz

Brookwood Drive, Newtown May 4, 2017