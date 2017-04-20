Teens Teach Upcoming Video Editing Class At Library

The C.H. Booth Library will be offering a special single-session class for middle school and high school age students interested in learning how to edit videos using a software program called WeVideo.

The course will be taught by teenagers Emma Mankowski, 15, and Anna Bigham, 18, in the meeting room of the library on Monday, May 22, from 3:30 to 4:45 pm.

The two had previously attended a video editing lesson with Young Adult Librarian Kim Weber to learn about the platform WeVideo and began volunteering their time to create book trailers for the library’s website.

“A book trailer is like a movie trailer, only that you don’t have footage from the movie,” Anna said.

It is a way to describe the plot for the reader without giving away too much detail. It also is a valuable tool to get people interested in reading the book.

Emma said, “I think it is nice not just having a description of a book, because especially with younger kids, they like to have a visual. So having the pictures and the music ties it all together and makes it more visually appealing.”

So far, Anna has created the book trailer for Jane Austen’s novel Mansfield Park, and Emma has made the trailers for the mystery book The Westing Game and the romance read The Time Traveler’s Wife. Their work can be viewed on the library’s website, chboothlibrary.org/book-trailers.

After gaining hands-on experience working with the platform, Emma and Anna are looking forward to offering a video editing class for young students looking to be creative. They hope to be able to help other teens gain valuable video editing skills, whether they choose to use it to create more book trailers for the library or to become the next YouTube star.

During the course, Anna and Emma will instruct students on how to use the basic functions of the program to get the results they have accomplished with their book trailers. Laptops will be provided by the library for use during the course.

“We will have access to a projector in the room,” Anna explained, “so that we can show on a big screen some examples of things that we have done before.”

Emma added, “Then we are going to show step-by-step how to make a book trailer and also give out some websites that we have used for non-copyrighted [content] like pictures.”

By walking students through how to use the program, they will gain the foundation to be able to later branch out to create video projects that interest them.

No prior video editing experience is required to attend the class.

“Even if someone has skills with this sort of thing, this is also an environment to hang out with teens and learn something you may not have known or to get used to a different program,” Anna said.

Anna and Emma both agree that they hope this class will inspire students to help give back to the community and consider making book trailers for the library.

“I want people to want to help the library and to have an interest for learning more about video editing, about books, and reading, and overall having creativity,” said Emma.

For more information about the C.H. Booth Library, visit chboothlibrary.org or call 203-426-4533.