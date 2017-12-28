Talk To Your Doctor With Confidence

On Tuesday, January 16, from 6 to 8 pm, at the Cyrenius H. Booth Library, the Connecticut Office of the Healthcare Advocate in collaboration with Consumer Reports, the Choosing Wisely Campaign, and the Newtown Chamber of Commerce is presenting a discussion on medical overtreatment.

The free event was rescheduled from December 12.

It is co-sponsored by TR Paul, Inc, is for anyone who finds themselves concerned during or after a medical visit regarding recommended treatment.

A panel will engage in helpful conversation to empower attendees with practical advice about holding respectful but probing conversations with doctors and medical treatment professionals about treatments, outcomes, and side effects.

The hosting agencies hope to build a consumer movement to reform over treatment and the medical harm it can cause.

There is no preregistration, and the sponsors encourage Newtown residents encouraged to attend.

For information, contact the chamber at 203-426-2695.