Swierbut Wins 400 As Hawks Shine In State Open

Newtown High School’s Carly Swierbut won the 400 meter dash as the girls’ and boys’ track teams participated in the State Open track and field championships, at Willow Brook Park in New Britain, on June 4.

Swierbut finished the 400 in 55.48 seconds for ten points. The girls’ squad scored 18 points to place 12th. Southington was first with 35 points.

Swierbut placed sixth in the 200 in a time of 25.23 for three points.

In the shot-put competition, Marley Marston came in fourth with a throw of 37-04 for five points.

The 4×400 relay of Swierbut, Brianna Lovely, Grace Pettinelli, and Emma Curtis was 12th in 50.90 seconds.

Erin Burns was 16th in the discus throw with a toss of 97-04.

On the boys’ side, Newtown was 35th with 6.50 points; Danbury was first with 51.

Ryan Williams was the high scorer with a sixth-place finish in the discus event, with a throw of 149-04 for three points.

Zach Crebbin was sixth in the high jump, clearing the bar at 6-04 for 2.50.

Brett Deri placed eighth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.65 for one point.