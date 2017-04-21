Super Scout 5K Saturday, April 22

The Super Scout 5K Challenge to benefit Boy Scout Troop 70 will take place at Fairfield Hills on Saturday, April 22, beginning at 10 am. Enter through Trades Lane off Wasserman Way and turn Right at Keating Farms. Participants may run the 5K or walk a 1.5-mile alternate course. There will be a DJ, live bands, pig roast cook off, and food vendors. Visit newtown5k.com to register.

Be sure to put the name of the Troop 70 Scout that you would like to support in the pull down menu on the website. Race day registration begins at 8 am.

Race day runners pay $35, and race day walkers pay $25.