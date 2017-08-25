Submit First Day Of School Photos

Parents are invited to submit pictures to The Newtown Bee of their children on the first day of school, August 28. The photos will be collected for possible use in the September 1 edition of paper and/or for use online on the paper’s website.

Parents should submit photos by e-mailing them and a description of the photo — including the first and last names of those pictured, what grade they are in, and which school they attend — to education reporter Eliza Hallabeck, eliza@thebee.com, before 10 am, this coming Tuesday, August 29.