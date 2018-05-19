‘Story Shoes’ PeaceLove Workshop At CHB Library

Newtown resident and artist Paula Brinkman is ready with a “treasure chest” of materials for the scheduled Tuesday, May 22, “Story Shoes” PeaceLove Workshop adult program at C.H. Booth Library, 25 Main Street.

The Story Shoes program was designed by PeaceLove. Its mission, according to peacelove.org, is to help people create peace of mind through expressive arts and storytelling. The PeaceLove curriculum has been embraced by The Avielle Foundation as a component of its Spark Project initiative. Ms Brinkman is a certified “Creator” with PeaceLove, and she has offered local workshops for different ages throughout the year.

The May 22 Story Shoes program will run from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. Registration is requested. To register, go to the library’s calendar on its website, chboothlibrary.org, and click on the event to “sign up.”

One description for the Story Shoes workshop from the library reads, “Express your own unique life story. You will do some creative writing and embellish a shoe three-dimensionally. All supplies are included, but feel free to bring a shoe of your own to collage upon.”

“I’m bringing a treasure chest of stuff,” said Ms Brinkman, adding that she has shoes, beads, glue, and other materials.

Ms Brinkman has attended and taken part in Story Shoes workshops before, and she said it is always interesting to see how people are inspired to decorate their shoes. After the shoes are decorated, people can also fill out a piece of paper with a description on it that will be displayed at the end of the workshop along with the completed shoe.

“There are so many ways of expressing an element of yourself using the shoe,” said Ms Brinkman on May 15.

The writing portion is optional, but some people can find it more inspiring than decorating the shoe.

“Some people are more comfortable with the writing part than the decorating part,”said Ms Brinkman.

Ms Brinkman’s last PeaceLove workshop at C.H. Booth Library was conducted for its Young Adult Council. She has also hosted PeaceLove workshops for The Avielle Foundation’s Spark Project, and she recently oversaw a PeaceLove workshop with children at Trinity Day School. Ms Brinkman has plans for future PeaceLove workshops at C.H. Booth Library.

More information about upcoming programs at the library is available on its website, chboothlibrary.org.