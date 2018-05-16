Storm Closures, Postponements And Charging Locations

The office of Newtown Congregational Church, 14 West Street, will be closed today, due to storm-related power outage. There will be no church activities today.

All Newtown schools are closed today, May 16.

In addition, all Newtown High School sporting events scheduled for today have been postponed. Makeup dates have not yet been announced.

First Selectman Dan Rosenthal wants residents to know Newtown Municipal Center (3 Primrose Street, within Fairfield Hills) and Newtown Senior Center (14 Riverside Road in Sandy Hook) are available today to those who need to charge electronic devices, and as a place of comfort for those without power.

NYA, at 4 Primrose Street, is available for showers and wi-fi access. Residents are asked to check in at the front desk upon arrival. Afternoon and evening group fitness classes at NYA will run as scheduled today, with the exception of Silver Sneakers, which is canceled. Kidz Care will not be available this evening.

Updates will be posted after a 10 am meeting of emergency operations and town department leadership.

Eversource continues to warn residents to treat any downed wires as energized, and to call 911 if they suspect there is a downed power line on or near their property. Eversource customer service number 800-286-2000.

Do not drive around cones or barricades. They have been placed by first responders and Public Works crews for the safety of the public.

Parks & Rec sponsored Knitting Classes are canceled for today. The department has also announced that all town playing fields, including the artificial fields at Treadwell and Tilson, are closed for the day.

Hearts of Hope-Newtown needs to cancel tonight’s painting party at Newtown United Methodist Church. Organizers are hoping to reschedule this month’s event for next week.

C.H. Booth Library, 25 Main Street, is open regular hours today, 9:30 am to 8 pm; has power and internet available.

The Ben’s Bells Connecticut studio, at 32 Stony Hill Road in Bethel, is closed for today. Check the Ben’s Bells Facebook page for updates.

Julie Allen Bridals, at 154 South Main Street, has electricity and is inviting people to stop in to charge their cell phones and use the store’s wi-fi; call 203-426-4378 for additional information. The store will be open from 10 am until 4 pm.

According to its Facebook page, Ferris Acres Creamery is running on generator power and will open today at 11:30. The Ferris family announced they would have a power strip outside “so bring your chargers and also bring your containers for water if you need it. We’ll also have our Keurig machine running, just ask and we’ll be happy to make you a cup of coffee,” the post continued. The Creamery, at 144 Sugar Street, can be reached for additional information at 203-426-8803 and through its Facebook page.

According to Newtown Police Department’s Facebook page, all firehouses in town are providing water for residents who need it; BYO container(s). Charging stations available at C.H. Booth Library. Showers are available to the public at Newtown High School, 12 Berkshire Road, until 10 pm.

If you have closures or postponement of events due to the May 15 storm, please send an e-mail to editor@thebee.com and we will update this information.