Standard Flower Show At Municipal Center

For just two more days, the Garden Club of Newtown is presenting “A Party In The Garden,” a standard flower show, in the grand corridor of Newtown Municipal Center.

Members began setting up displays and exhibits on Monday, April 24. Finishing touches and final entries were added Tuesday morning to the tables stretching the full length of the building at 3 Primrose Street, before the arrival certified judges from The Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut, Inc.

By noon, the majority of the judging had been done. Horticulture entries were set up in the northern corridor, special exhibits filled tables in the central section of the hallway, and design entries filled the final section of the passageway. Garden club members, including show chair Deb Osborne, mingled with friends and other guests while judges made their final deliberations.

The public is invited to take in the collection — a beautiful presentation of designs, specimens, and much-needed color during this rainy stretch of spring — Wednesday and Thursday, April 26-27, from 9 am until 4:30 pm.

A full story about the show will appear in the May 5 print edition of The Newtown Bee.