St Rose Of Lima School Class Of 2018 Graduates

St Rose of Lima School’s Class of 2018 graduated after a Mass and ceremony was held on the morning of June 2.

The school had 28 students graduate. The Class of 2018 received a total of $362,000 in academic scholarships to attend high schools. Nine students will attend Immaculate High School in Danbury; eight students will go to St Joseph High School in Trumbull; five students will attend Newtown High School; one student will attend Masuk High School in Monroe; and the private schools Hopkins School in New Haven, Avon Old Farms in Avon, Canterbury School in New Milford, and Fairfield College Preparatory School in Fairfield will each have one student from St Rose attending in the fall.

President of National Junior Honor Society Katerina Crowe and President of Student Council Daniel DeBartolomeo both gave speeches at the graduation ceremony. Both emphasized the family-like bond the class has formed through their years at St Rose. Katerina stressed the importance of service in all they have done, and she said a strong foundation has been built at St Rose on which the students will all grow. She said that even though they are setting off on different paths, the bond will remain strong.

Daniel echoed these sentiments and acknowledged the unique talents and abilities each class member possesses. He recalled through the years all of the work they have done together as a class, and he said that each person was instrumental in making the class a winning team. He went on to say that whether they started attending St Rose School in kindergarten or joined in sixth grade, each student has been an integral part of this family.

Katerina is going to Immaculate High School in the fall, and Daniel will attend St Joseph High School.

Former Principals Donna DeLuca and Mary Maloney were in attendance, and both gave out awards in their names. The St Rose School faculty and administration were all present as well as all the church’s clergy. Monsignor Robert Weiss was the main celebrant of the Mass.

For the ceremony, students processed into church, each carrying a red rose. At the conclusion of the Mass and ceremony, everyone went out to the front lawn where the Class of 2018 tossed their caps into the air in celebration of their graduation.