Spring Fling Sing-Along Tickets Available At Library

Newtown Woman’s Club members visited C.H. Booth Library on April 7, promoting the club’s Second Annual Spring Fling Sing-Along.

This year’s event, on Saturday, April 22, will feature a screening of Grease.

Guests will sing along while enjoying the 1978 musical romance featuring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Dinner will be served at 6 pm, and will include salad, shepherd’s pie, vegetarian lasagna, Hungarian chicken, dessert, coffee and tea. Guests are welcome to BYOB.

The screening will follow at 7 pm.

Tickets are $25 per person, and can be purchased in advance at the main desk at C.H. Booth Library, 25 Main Street.

For additional information or reservations call 203-740-2733 or 203-426-9101.