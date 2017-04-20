Spring Fling Sing-Along Tickets Available At Library

Full listing of public events planned for the historic building at 45 Main Street, Newtown....Read Full Article
Newtown Woman’s Club members visited C.H. Booth Library on April 7, promoting the club’s Second Annual Spring Fling Sing-Along.
This year’s event, on Saturday, April 22, will feature a screening of Grease.
Guests will sing along while enjoying the 1978 musical romance featuring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Dinner will be served at 6 pm, and will include salad, shepherd’s pie, vegetarian lasagna, Hungarian chicken, dessert, coffee and tea. Guests are welcome to BYOB.
The screening will follow at 7 pm.
Tickets are $25 per person, and can be purchased in advance at the main desk at C.H. Booth Library, 25 Main Street.
For additional information or reservations call 203-740-2733 or 203-426-9101.