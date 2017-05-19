South Main Street Crash Closes Road To Traffic

A two-vehicle offset head-on collision involving a truck and a SUV on the night of Thursday, May 11, sent several people to the hospital for treatment of injuries, and also closed a section of South Main Street to through-traffic for about two hours as police investigated the crash.

The accident occurred on South Main Street at its northern intersection with Elm Drive, near Ricky’s Plaza, at about 9:06 pm. Newtown Hook & Ladder volunteer firefighters responded to the accident, as did Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Police said that a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox SUV driven by Megan Elizabeth Sonne, 17, of Sandy Hook, which carried passenger Laura Jane Carson, 17, of Sandy Hook, stopped at a stop sign on Elm Drive at its intersection with South Main Street before attempting to turn left onto northbound South Main Street.

At that time, motorist Ji Feng Tang, 41, of New York City, was driving a commercial 2005 Ford E-350 van southward on South Main Street, police said. The Ford carried passengers Xiaofeng Chen, 52, of New York City, and Jason Marshall, 35, of Bridgeport, police said.

The Chevrolet then started making the left turn onto South Main Street, traveling into the path of the oncoming Ford, resulting in the front bumpers of the two vehicles colliding, police said.

A Danbury Hospital spokeswoman said that Sonne, Carson, and Marshall were treated for injuries at the hospital and then released.

Police said they issued Sonne an infraction for failure to grant the right of way at a stop sign.

Police also report that an incident occurred while a section of South Main Street was closed to traffic for the accident investigation following the collision.

At about 10:20 pm, police spotted a motorist exit the parking lot at Ricky’s Plaza and then attempt to drive northward on a section of South Main Street, which was closed due to the accident investigation.

After investigating, police charged motorist Jeffrey Oetjen, 63, of Woodbury with driving under the influence. After arrest processing at the police station, police released Oetjen on $200 bail. He is scheduled to appear on May 23 in state Superior Court in Danbury.