Soldering Away At The Booth Library

Future engineers in training gathered at the C.H. Booth Library’s Makers’ Space, on the second floor, to participate in the “Learn To Solder” class on Monday, July 31, from 10 to 11:30 am.

Students explored the world of soldering, starting from the very basics, with Newtown resident and Darien High School’s tech ed teacher Rich Reynolds.

With a passion for all things technology, Mr Reynolds has been sharing his expertise with students at the library this summer in a variety of hands-on classes. In previous weeks he has taught students how to make light up “squishy circuits” out of Play-Doh and wires, as well as use the computer program called Raspberry Pi, which is run by a tiny SD disc.

Mr Reynolds helped make science fun for sixth through ninth graders who participated in his Learn to Solder class by teaching them the fundamentals, then letting them each use the soldering stations to create their own LED light board.

He explained how soldering is essentially an introduction to welding, where it combines two metals together with a soldering iron, that can reach temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Each part has a specific job, he said, from the buttons to the resistors to the lights. He showed the students how each piece gets displayed on the board and what makes them all actually work.

Mr Reynolds’ next technology class at the C.H. Booth Library — which will be about creating “Doodling Robots” — is scheduled for Monday, August 7, from 10 to 11:30 am.

