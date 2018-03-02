Snapshot: Tim Morris

Occupation: I’ve owned Newtown Color Center for 23 years. I’ve been a substance abuse counselor for about 15 years, and I run two parent groups for substance abuse. I’ve facilitated at Newtown Parent Connection for about 13 years, and we recently started a new one in Fairfield called the Fairfield Parent Connection. I also work as a student assisting counselor at Fairfield Ludlowe High School.

Family: I’ve been married to my wife, Marie, for 25 years. My sister, Ann, works with me at Newtown Color Center. Our brother, Chris, is down in Florida, and our mother lives in Shelton.

Pets: I had pets growing up, but I’m allergic to them now and don’t have any.

How long have you lived in Newtown? I’ve lived in Stratford for 27 years, but am active in Newtown with the store and Newtown Parent Connection.

What do you like to do in your free time? I like to work out, and I like to read. I like to have peaceful, quiet time.

Do you have a favorite author? James Patterson is probably my favorite author. I like all of his books.

What is your favorite travel destination? San Francisco. I’ve been there about six times, and if I could afford living out there I would. I like the big city feel, because I was born in Bridgeport, but it is not over congested. You can relax and walk anywhere. Also, the food there is great, and you can sit out at night and have coffee at all the restaurants.

What is the best part about Newtown? The people. It’s a close-knit community. Locals stay local, and they are very loyal. I’ve found a lot of friends here through the painters and homeowners that come to the store and from Parent Connection.

Who has been the greatest influence in your life? There are two people. My grandfather and my mother, because they both taught me my work ethic. My mother is also the person who wanted me to go into counseling. She was a delivery room nurse and then became a counselor after putting herself through college. I did the same thing after I got back from the Navy, I put myself through college to get a degree to be a substance abuse counselor.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would you choose and why? My grandfather. We used to watch baseball and play cards together. I’d love to spend more time with him.

What is your favorite musical genre? Classic rock. But I listen to everything from Motown to rock to rap.

Do you have a favorite TV show? Any crime drama.

What is your favorite food? I like anything, especially anything with sugar. I also enjoy cooking seafood and Italian food.

What is the greatest piece of advice you have ever been given? My grandfather and my mother instilled in me that you earn what you get. Nobody is going to give you anything, so you need to work for it.

What is something you cannot live without? God, my higher power.

What is your proudest accomplishment? Overcoming challenges and working in the substance abuse area. Also, I love my store. Both jobs are very rewarding. I’ve been very blessed to have the jobs that I do and love what I do.