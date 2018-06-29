Snapshot: Sal Manganaro

Occupation: I’m a corporate pilot. Specifically, I’m an authorized jet instructor, factory test pilot, and FAA designated pilot examiner. I travel around the world teaching people how to fly business jets called Falcons. I don’t own any airplanes, but corporations call upon me when they need pilot training, or they hire me to be captain or inspect an aircraft prior to purchase of the plane. I knew at 6 years old I wanted to fly planes.

Family: I was born and raised on the streets of Brooklyn. Sadly, when my daddy died, my mother fell apart. I went from aunt to aunt, before being raised by Dominican sisters and brothers in a Catholic home. My younger brother, James, went to the same kind of place, but it was a Protestant home. He lives in Long Island now. From my first marriage, I have two boys: Phillip and William Manganaro. Phillip is married and has a daughter, Carrie, who has two babies. William is a scientist in Long Island. I’ve been married to Linda for 15 years. She has a daughter and a son who’s married and has three wonderful girls that call me “Grandpa Sal.”

Pets: We have a cat named Max. He was a stray that the Newtown pound picked up. He’s a nice, good-looking orange cat. We love him.

How long have you lived in Newtown? For 40 years on Brushy Hill Road. After finishing college, I went into the Navy, moved back to Brooklyn, then traveled around the world. I moved to Newtown in 1978.

What do you like to do in your free time? My hobby — and it has been for a long time — is building and flying radio control model airplanes, both electric and gas piloted. I also enjoy working on my property, doing the gardening.

Do you have a favorite author? I read mostly about aviation. I enjoyed Colonel Chuck Jagger’s book he wrote. He was the first man to break the speed of sound.

What is your favorite travel destination? Singapore. I’ve gone there half a dozen times. I lived there for three months when I was hired by the Indonesian government to train pilots.

What is the best part about Newtown? Its quietude. There are friendly neighbors and helpful people.

What has been the greatest influence in your life? World War II and the pilot training base near where I was growing up influenced me most. I used to go to the local airport, park my bicycle, and lay on the ground looking up at the sky. One day, an instructor gave me my very first lesson and showed me how to fly. I’ve been hooked ever since! This year marks my 61st year as a certificated pilot. I thank the Lord every day for giving me my childhood dream.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would you choose and why? My wife, Linda. We love to go to movies together and have picnic lunches by a pond or lake. I chose Linda to be my wife for her wonderful smile and because she is a very caring and loving gal!

Who is your favorite musical artist? I like Whitney Houston’s song “I Will Always Love You.” I always ask Alexa to play it. I also like Frank Sinatra. I actually knew him personally because he hired me to train his pilots in Palm Springs, California. He was a very nice, generous man.

What is something you cannot live without? Love.

What is your proudest accomplishment? Being nominated for and winning the very prestigious Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award. I earned the award for over 50 years of safe flying with no accidents or violations.