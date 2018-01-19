Snapshot: Kristina Faiella

Occupation: I teach first grade full-time in Easton and have been teaching for nine years. When I was on maternity leave I started doing Beautycounter as a second job. It was something that I could do from home while the baby napped, but it was also something I was passionate about. I had used all the products for a while, especially when I was trying to get pregnant, because there’s no parabens or sulfates. Beautycounter uses organic ingredients when they can and does a lot for advocating for safer skincare.

Family: I have an 8-month-old son. My husband and I have been married for five years. We actually met on a blind date that our friends set up.

Pets: We have a rescue dog, who’s going to be 11 years old. We got her from the Westport Humane Society.

How long have you lived in Newtown? My husband and I just moved to Newtown last March from Stratford, where I grew up. A lot of my coworkers live in Newtown, and we had heard such great things. I was pregnant when we moved, because we wanted to be in our forever home when our son came.

What do you like to do in your free time? I like to go shopping, I like to work out when I can, and I actually really like organizing and keeping things in order. I enjoy spending time tidying up and being on top of things at the house and with Beautycounter.

Who is your favorite author? I’d say Jan Brett, who wrote The Mitten. Also, Mo Willems is a children’s author I really like, and he does the Elephant and Piggie books. Those are a big hit in first grade.

What is your favorite travel destination? I love to go to Cape May and the Jersey Shore area. I grew up going there and have really great memories there. We brought our son over there this summer for his first trip, and we want to keep up that tradition.

What is the best part about Newtown? I love the community and how kind everyone is. Everywhere we go everyone is so helpful. We are so happy with our decision to move here.

Who has been the greatest influence in your life? My mom. We’re really close, especially now, and she’s so helpful as a grandma. She’s been through everything with me. I look up to her a lot, and she is a mom I want to be like.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would you choose and why? My dad. He passed away in 2009. I’d love to just get to hang out, watch a movie, relax, and just be there with him.

Do you have a favorite music artist? The Backstreet Boys. I’m actually going to go see them in Las Vegas next month with my friend. It’s my big “treat myself” trip.

Do you have a favorite TV show? The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. It’s my guilty pleasure.

What is the greatest piece of advice you have ever been given? The idea of “Don’t worry, it’ll all work out and be okay,” because I’m such a worrier.

What is something you cannot live without? Probably my phone, especially now, taking pictures. It’s so great to have it right there when my son is doing something funny. Also, for Beautycounter there is literally no way to do it without that social media piece and spreading the word and contacting clients.

What is your proudest accomplishment? Definitely having my son. It’s a lot of work. He’s great and he’s a good boy, but you appreciate all the moms out there once you know how much work goes into it.