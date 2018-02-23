Snapshot: Kristi Gunnarshaug

Occupation: I’m a yoga studio manager at Yoga Dimensions in Newtown. I teach there, as well as in a few places in New Milford. I started yoga as a form of physical activity and soon fell in love with the holistic benefits to body, heart, and mind.

Family: I met my husband Mike over 11 years ago when I was his barista at a local cafe in New Milford. We were friends for a few years and started dating about nine years ago. We were married in 2012. Ruby is my 4-year-old, the love of my life.

Pets: Feathers, our 1½-year-old cat, who is very co-dependent. We sometimes wonder if she is a puppy in a cat disguise.

How long have you worked in Newtown? I don’t live in Newtown, but I might spend more time here than I do at home most weeks. I live in New Milford and have taught at Yoga Dimensions here in Newtown for about ten years.

What do you like to do in your free time? I don’t have much free time, but when I do I love cuddling my daughter, which is my all-time favorite activity. I also like walking in the woods, going out with friends, and connecting to loved ones.

Do you have a favorite book or author? That’s so hard to choose. Ever since I can remember, To Kill A Mockingbird has been on the top of my favorite book list, so much so that if I had a boy, I wanted Atticus for the name. Also, one of my favorite authors is Willa Cather.

What is your favorite travel destination? I’ve spent a lot of time in Ireland, and I really enjoy Europe in general. For the states, I love Hawaii, Northern California, and Colorado. Also, not to sound to cliché, but the Grand Canyon at sunset is divinity in natural form.

What is the best part about Newtown? The community. The way people really have chosen love and continue to do so is an inspiring, beautiful thing to be witness to.

Who or what has been the greatest influence in your life? Personal trials and tragedies have been the best things that provided the greatest lessons in my life, as well as the people that have been with me through those journeys and have supported my own strength. And, of course, my daughter. By giving her unconditional love, it has been the greatest influence on giving it to myself and receiving it.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would you choose and why? My father — for too many reasons to even try to express.

Who is your favorite musical artist? I love soulful voices like Bob Dylan, Ella Fitzgerald, Tracy Chapman, and Amos Lee. My playlists are quite a mash-up of anything from blues to yogic rap, with some classical thrown in.

Do you have a favorite TV show? I just finished binge watching Nurse Jackie. I’m taking a bit of a hiatus at the present moment from my Netflix addiction, though, because there is about 50 loads of laundry that compiled during Nurse Jackie that I really need to attend to.

What is your favorite food? Indian. Hands down.

What is the greatest piece of advice you have ever been given? To not put any limitations on what I deserve when it comes to happiness and love. That piece of advice was really collective from amazing professionals and loved ones.

What is something you cannot live without? My family and friends.

What is your proudest accomplishment? Still being here, persevering, and raising a child who is compassionate, trusting, and strong. Also, one secular accomplishment was being part of the Yoga-Thon at Yoga Dimensions last year that was a 100 percent benefit weekend, and it raised about $2,000 for the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury.