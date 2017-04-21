Snapshot: Debbie DeBlasi

Occupation: I’m a stay at home mom, and I am PTA president at Middle Gate School. This is my second year as president. I was the secretary before that for a year. It is really great, because I get to spend time being at home with my son and be involved with his school. It is me trying to make a difference for him and the community of students. He learns about giving back, which I think is really important.

Family: I have one son, Nicholas. He does baseball, basketball, takes piano. My husband, Rich, and I have been married for 14 years. He owns his own company in Brookfield called Spec-Clean. He loves it, and it has been great for our family, because he has flexibility with his schedule and can be involved with Nicholas’s activities. Nicholas is in Cub Scouts, and we were the den leaders for a long time. Now my husband is one of the directors for Nicholas’s age group for baseball. We are very involved.

Pets: I have two dogs: Shelby, who is a yellow Labrador, and Starsky, who is a “bagel hound” — he is a mix of a basset hound and a beagle. We adopted Starsky from TLC Sweet Souls Rescue, right in town. He is a snuggle muffin and gets along with our other dog, they really are buddies. Shelby watches out for him.

How long have you lived in Newtown? I lived in Newtown years ago, but recently we just moved back. We will be here for six years this summer. It has always been a perfect fit for us. We love the Newtown community, we love our street, and we have such great neighbors.

What do you like to do in your free time? Usually my free time is sports, games, Cub Scout meetings, and camp-outs, but it actually is what we enjoy. People always say ‘Find a good babysitter,’ but we like to take Nicholas with us when we go places. We’ve been lucky enough to take him on a couple of cruises and to shows in the city. We have so much fun with him that we like to introduce him to new things and to experience things with us.

Do you have a favorite book or author? I love the Janet Evanovich series of books that she has done. There’s a lot of comedy, there’s mystery and romance. It’s kind of everything in one.

What is your favorite travel destination? I love the beach. We have a condo in North Carolina, so we like to go to Atlantic Beach.

What is the best part about Newtown? Neighbors look out for one another, and you just don’t get that everywhere. We try to do fun things with the kids in the neighborhood to make nice memories for them.

Who have been the greatest influences in your life? My mom, my dad, and my grandparents. I’ve been lucky to have a lot of really strong people in my life. I lost my mom when I was very little, so my grandparents were a very strong part of my life, my grandfather especially. We helped each other through that period of time. My dad of course, too, he’s a strong man having raised three young children when my mom passed away. When I look at myself, I see pieces of all of them in who I am. They were great role models.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would you choose and why? It would be my mom, because I’d want her to meet my son. Just the other day he said ‘I wish I could have met your mom.’ I feel like he is a gift from her. I really feel like she brought him to me. It’s amazing how things work. He’s got so many of her qualities, even though he never even met her. He’s a really good combination of my husband and me, too.

What is your favorite musical genre? I really like country, like Kenny Chesney, and classic 80s music.

What is the greatest piece of advice you have ever been given? Treat people the way you would want to be treated. I feel like it helps you in business, in life, and from a spiritual standpoint.