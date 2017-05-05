Snapshot: Bill Boroskey

Occupation: I am the fire lieutenant for the City of Bridgeport Fire Department. I’ve been there for 18 years. My dad and uncle were firefighters in the same department, and I knew when I was about 5 years old that it was what I wanted to do, too. I enjoy helping people and working to train others. I like educating the public about fire safety. There’s some natural high to it, also; going on a call, being on the fire truck with the siren going — it’s a little kid’s dream.

Family: Kirsten and I have been together for 18 years, and we have been married for 12 years. We have two children. Our daughter, Maddie, is 10 years old and our son, Will, is 6 years old.

Pets: Juno is our dog. We’ve had her for three years. We adopted her from TLC Sweet Soul’s Rescue after she came up from Georgia. We have two cats, Dori and Bailey. We’ve had Dori for about 12 years and Bailey for 15 years. Dori was homeless and came into the firehouse and followed me around. We had tried putting signs up if anyone came looking for her and eventually I took her home. We adopted Bailey when she was a kitten, and I remember she had these huge ears.

How long have you lived in Newtown? For 14 years. We liked the small town atmosphere, the prospect of the school system, the agricultural side of the town, and how the houses were spread out. The property we found allowed for doing an addition, too.

What do you like to do in your free time? I like spending time with the kids, like bowling with Maddie. I like going camping, and we go to New York KOA in the Hudson Valley. I’ve been going there for over 30 years now. When I was able to, I liked to play hockey, and now I enjoy watching it. I also enjoy hanging out in my garage, welding.

Do you have a favorite book or author? I read a lot of trade publications like Firehouse, Fire Engineering, and Fire Rescue Magazine.

What is your favorite travel destination? I don’t have an overall favorite travel destination, but a place I would want to go see is Yellowstone National Park, for the scenery and the wildlife. There are so many different elements of nature in one place.

What is the best part about Newtown? I’m very grateful for the education system that my children have. Despite all the people moving in from the city, there is still a small town feel. I like how it is relatively quiet, too.

Who have been the greatest influences in your life? My parents. They are divorced, and I watched my mother go from being a stay-at-home mom to being a financial provider and be financially independent. My dad has been a really good role model for me as far as where he went in the fire service, the people that he knows, the people that look up to him, and the values that both of them have taught me. My parents have been there for me, no matter what.

If you could spend the day with one person, who would you choose and why? My grandfather. I would want him meet my kids and see what I’ve accomplished in my life.

Who is your favorite musical artist? I like all different kids of music, but I would have to say The Dave Matthews Band. I’ve been a fan of his for a long time, and I’ve seen him live a few times.

Do you have a favorite TV show? If I’m watching TV, it’s probably to watch a Rangers game.

What is the greatest piece of advice you have ever been given? Something good comes from everything. No matter how bad it is, something good can come from it.