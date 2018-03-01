Sheila Kowalski, 94, formerly of Newtown, died February 25. Born in Kent, England, as the youngest of five, she met the love of her life, Benjamin Kowalski, during World War II and came to the United States as a war bride.

Throughout Ben’s military service they were stationed on both coasts and abroad before eventually settling in the Southbury area. Mrs Kowalski received a degree in art from Naugatuck Community College and was an award-winning watercolorist. Her love of the arts included playing the organ and piano, conversational French, and ballroom dancing.

She will be remembered by her family, including her daughter Karen and her husband Terry; son, Danny and his wife Susan; granddaughter Jenny and her husband Gabe; two great-granddaughters; and a host of friends who survive her.

Funeral services will be at St Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church, 46 Church Hill Road, Newtown, on Thursday, March 1, at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 40 Main Street, New Milford, Connecticut 06776.

