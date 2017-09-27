September 29-October 5, 2017: “Baby Driver”

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29-THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

BABY DRIVER

PG-13 * running time 1:55

All tickets $3

Screenings Friday and Saturday, 7 & 9:10 pm; Sunday through Thursday, 7 pm;

matinees Saturday and Sunday, 1 & 4 pm; Tuesday, 1 pm

Starring Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jamie Foxx & Jon Hamm

A young hearing impaired getaway driver (Elgort) who uses music to mask his tinnitus finds his chance to turn his life aroundthreatened when the crime boss (Spacey) he works for pressures him to drive one more job in this action crime drama with a killer soundtrack.