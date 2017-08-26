Second Novel For Newtown Author Celebrates Ancestry, And The Strength Of Love

Sixteen months after the publication of her first novel, Newtown resident Harmony Verna is celebrating again.

Her second novel, Beneath the Apple Leaves, was released in July. Like Ms Verna’s first release, Daughter of Australia (March 2016), it is historical fiction that opens during the early part of the 20th Century. This time, however, readers stay within the United States.

Set in the author’s former home state of Pennsylvania, Beneath the Apple Leaves follows the lives of German immigrants who trade in their lives with the Pennsylvania Railroad for a life in rural Pennsylvania. Released in June, the novel is a portrait of a family as its trades one difficult situation for one that is initially no easier, but is at least promising.

Ms Verna will be the special guest during an author appearance and book signing scheduled for Saturday, September 9, at Barnes & Noble, 1076 Post Road East in Westport. That event will begin at 2 pm.

Sitting in the rolling side yard of the home she shares with her husband and their three sons, Ms Verna spoke recently about the new book, the challenges of writing, and her future plans.

“For my first two novels I was definitely drawn to historical fiction,” Ms Verna said. The latest release, she said, was partly inspired by her family’s history. The seeds of her second novel, she shares in the book’s acknowledgments, came from her mother, “who shared the stories — the sorrows and the joys — of growing up on a farm in rural Pennsylvania.”

Her mother’s stories left Ms Verna with an appreciation for the hard work her ancestors were required to do in order to create a legacy. When talking about the book recently, however, she pointed out that it is not a family history.

“Both books were set around World War I, with Beneath The Apple Tree taking place in America,” she said. The author’s ancestors include a German immigrant who move to Pennsylvania to start a farm, which is an early plot point in the new release, and her grandfather’s name was Wilhelm Kiser, who is also introduced early in the new work.

“I wondered what it would have been like to have that as your name in the United States at the onset of World War I,” Ms Verna said August 11. “That’s what inspired the rest of the novel.”

Ms Verna is originally from Pittsburgh. She attended Syracuse University, and then moved to New York City after graduation. She and her husband moved to Connecticut after they married, and moved around a few times before building their home in Newtown.

With two novels now under her belt, backed by a publishing house — Daughter of Australia and Beneath the Apple Leaves were both issued by Kensington, an imprint of Kensington Publishing — one would think the writer would feel a bit of confidence as she begins outlining her next offering.

She should also be pleased that among the first reviews for Apple Leaves, from RT Book Reviews, calls the work “a far-reaching tale of tragedy, sacrifice, and triumph” which she crafted “with aplomb.”

The review continues in part: “Sweeping from the coal fields to the bustling railroad town of Pittsburgh and the farmlands of western Pennsylvania, Verna’s saga follows the loves of German and Dutch immigrant families through the war years. This heartfelt, evocative portrait of the era, complete with the prejudice against immigrants, stirs the imagination and heartstrings.”

“I feel good,” Ms Verna said, “however, you never feel like the pressure is off. You have to know that each novel is its own being.

“There is almost more pressure with each new release,” she continued.

Her third novel is still coming together, she said, and it may or may not be a work of historic fiction. Like so many writers, she keeps a notebook on her nightstand to scribble the ideas that linger in her head when she awakens. She jots thoughts and ideas in various notebooks, she said, often spending time curled on a couch in front of a window or picking one of the many beautiful garden spots in her yard to as a workspace for those light work days.

“When it’s time to start forming chapters, though, I use my computer,” she said.

Sophfronia Scott, curator of the Connecticut Authors Reading Series, calls Ms Verna’s work “an engaging combination of the dreamlike and the visceral.

“It’s dreamlike in that it feels like you can step right into the scene she’s describing. It’s visceral in that once you’re in the scene, you are right there with the characters, taking in all of the sensory notes they are absorbing. It’s a wonderful experience for the reader,” Ms Scott added.

Ms Verna was one of two authors featured in the most recent reading series program at C.H. Booth Library. Ms Scott purposely chose authors from her hometown for the most recent presentation of the series, which also welcomed E.V. Legters.

“This is such an exciting time for local writers,” Ms Scott, who is also looking toward the September release of her own novel, said while planning for the June 24 event. “Not only are many Newtown writers publishing well, we are also connecting more with our local readers.”

Ms Scott added to those thoughts recently, telling The Newtown Bee that she especially wanted Ms Verna to be part of the author series “because she has great stories to relate about her inspirations and her writing process.

“For her first novel she can talk about how the notion of past life experiences led her to that particular story line,” she said August 17. “For her second novel she spoke of her ancestors and the immigrant experience that is the underlying theme of that book. It’s exciting to hear how her work comes to the page.”

In addition to her novel writing, Ms Verna has a 20-year career in communications. She has worked in all media facets, from radio, television, magazines, and newspapers to public relations, advertising, and marketing.

As a freelance writer, she has written scripts for Food Network and articles for Modern Bride and Connecticut Woman magazines.

Ms Verna is also a board member for The Catherine Violet Hubbard Foundation.

Meanwhile, she is enjoying the fruits of her previous labor. Daughters of Australia has been translated and published in Australia (naturally), Bulgaria, France, Germany, Greece, and Russia. Ms Verna recently returned from France, where promotional events had been presented for that first novel.

“That was really a lot of fun,” she said, smiling broadly.

A 516-page paperback novel, Beneath the Apple Leaves is also available as an ebook for various readers.