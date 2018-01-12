Second Newtown Education Foundation Evening Of Comedy Being Held January 20

Newtown Education Foundation (NEF) is gearing up for its second annual adults-only Evening of Comedy fundraiser, Saturday, January 20, at Edmond Town Hall.

Proceeds from the event will support NEF and benefit the children in Newtown Public Schools, according to the foundation. NEF promotes and supports innovative education programs for the benefit of students in the Newtown Public Schools system.

For the second year in a row, a VIP Party is also being planned prior to the main event of the Evening of Comedy. Appetizers and food will be served at the VIP Party, which will be held in the town hall’s Alexandria Room. Prime Pub of Bethel is catering the VIP Party.

VIP tickets are $75, and tickets includes the preshow cocktail party that will begin at 6 pm in the Alexandria Room and premier seating for the show. Live music will be provided by Split Decision.

Cocktails and passed appetizers will include stuffed mushrooms, crab cakes, beef skewers, chicken kabobs, and shrimp cocktail. There will also be stations serving hanger steak, chicken francese, salad, pasta, and dessert.

Three comedians — Keith Anthony, John Iavarone, and Tony Liberati — will offer entertainment for the Evening of Comedy. Mr Liberati was one of the three comedians who performed at last year’s event.

Doors will open at 7:30 pm for the event and the show will begin at 8 pm. General admission tickets are $50 and include desserts, wine and beer, and general seating to the show.

Attendees for both Evening of Comedy and the VIP Party must be 21 or older.

According to NEF, Mr Anthony has shared the stage with comedians such as Bill Hicks, Gilbert Gottfried, Sam Kinnison, Louis CK, Joy Behar, Brian Regan, Dice Clay, Bobby Collins, and Dom Irerra to name a few. His television credits include appearances on A&E, Showtime, and Comedy Central.

Mr Iavarone has been doing stand-up comedy for 2,920 days (not in a row). Mr Liberati has been entertaining crowds all over the country. He has been on ABC’s America’s Funniest People and his jokes have been published alongside fellow comedians like Chris Rock and Henny Youngman in The Idiot’s Guide to Joke Telling by Alpha Publishing.

General admission tickets will be available to purchase at the door. VIP Party tickets can only be purchased until 7 pm on January 19. Tickets can be purchased online.

More information about NEF is available on its website, newtowneducationfoundation.org.