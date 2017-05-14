‘Screenagers’ Screening, Panel Discussion, May 18 At ETH

The Avielle Foundation’s Spark Program and The Resiliency Center of Newtown are organizing a special free event for the evening of Thursday, May 18, at Edmond Town Hall, 45 Main Street.

A screening of the documentary Screenagers, followed by a panel discussion, will take place from 7 to 9 pm.

The program is being sponsored by all seven of Newtown’s public school PTA groups.

Many parents are concerned, watching their children kids scroll through life with their rapid-fire thumbs and a six-second attention spans. The average kid spends 6½ hours a day looking at screens, leading many adults to worry about the impact of this phenomenon on academics, and social and family life.

Screenagers: Living in the Digital Age explores contemporary struggles over social media, video games, academics, and internet addiction. Through poignant, yet unexpectedly funny stories, along with surprising insights from authors, psychologists, and brain scientists, the film reveals how “tech-time” impacts kids’ development and offers some solutions regarding how adults can empower kids to best navigate the digital world and find a healthy balance.

The panel discussion on May 18, according to Spark Program Director Suzy DeYoung, will include Dr Laura Nowacki, pediatrician; Dr Anka Roberto, psychiatric APRN; Newtown Police Detective Rich Robinson, and a school resource officer from one of Newtown’s public schools. Stephanie Cinque, MSW, founder and director of The Resilience Center of Newtown, will facilitate the panel discussion.

The event is suggested for ages 10 and up.

Reservations are being encouraged. For additional information or to reserve tickets, visit eventbrite.com.