School Board Celebrates Teacher And Paraeducator Of The Year Awardees

The Board of Education celebrated the Newtown Public Schools 2018-19 Paraeducator of the Year and its 2018-19 Teacher of the Year at its meeting on June 20.

Hawley Elementary School paraeducator Linda Biscoe was announced as the Paraeducator of the Year on May 25, and Newtown Middle School math teacher and Co-Curriculum Math Coordinator Bonnie Hart was announced as the Teacher of the Year on June 8. Both awardees were surprised with the news while working in their schools.

At the board’s June 20 meeting, Superintendent of Schools Dr Lorrie Rodrigue said Ms Biscoe was chosen for her award, “because she exemplifies dignity, professionalism, and commitment in fulfilling all of the components of her job at Hawley.”

Both Ms Biscoe and Ms Hart were given plaques in honor of earning the awards.

Dr Rodrigue said Ms Hart was selected as the 2018-19 Teacher of the Year, “as an exemplary educator who strives to provide all of her students with the tools they need to be successful.”

Later Dr Rodrigue added about Ms Hart, “She is a champion of students and individualizes her instruction so that all students are able to learn to the best of their ability.”

Ms Hart said she was speechless when she learned about the award. She thanked the school board and the parents and families of Newtown for trusting her with their children.

“I love being in my classroom and doing what I do for the children,” said Ms Hart. “This is a tremendous and really unexpected honor.”

The board meeting, which was held in Reed Intermediate School’s library, was attended by many district staff and supporters of both Ms Hart and Ms Biscoe. Both awardees received applause and congratulations from members of the audience at the meeting.

Board of Education Chair Michelle Embree Ku said both educators set wonderful examples for Newtown’s students.