SCAN Spring Show On View At Booth Library

During the course of three hours last Thursday afternoon, members of a local artists’ collective welcomed dozens of hopeful artists into the lower meeting room of the town library.

Artists were submitting works for the 48th Annual Spring Juried Art Show & Sale hosted by The Society of Creative Arts of Newtown, which opened the following morning. Three artists — Chris Ivers, Robertz Lenz, and Christopher Magadini — selected 130 works of art for the nine-day exhibition. The trio also made their decisions for 11 awards, formally announced Sunday afternoon during the exhibition’s opening reception and awards ceremony.

Ralph R. Schwartz was the lead honoree, receiving The Larry Newquist Award for Excellent in Show. SCAN’s equivalent of a Best in Show award, the honor is accompanied by a $600 cash prize.

Mr Schwatz earned the honor for one of two magnificent pastel works entered into the show, “Venice Sunrise.”

Additional honorees named on Sunday included Dorothy Lorenze, who received The Barbara Goodspeed Memorial Award (which included a cash prize of $250) for her oil, “Back to the Light, San Francisco”;

Chuck Fulkerson received The Richard Ochs Memorial Award-Watercolor ($200) for “Plein Air Sandy Hook Center”;

Harry Burman received The Trudy Seagraves Memorial Award ($200) for his acrylic, “Joey”;

Ruth Newquist received The Newtown Savings Bank Award ($150) for her oil, “Down West Broadway”;

Grace Scharr McEnaney received The People’s United Bank Award ($100) for her watercolor, “Close-Up”;

Pamela Reese received The Savings Bank of Danbury Award ($100) for her pastels work, “Cottonwoods”;

Anna Petranich received The Taunton Press Award ($100) for her mixed media piece, “Study #30”;

Clarice Shirvell received a Society of Creative Arts of Newtown Award ($50) for her graphics piece, “Tango of Argentina”;

Tamara Oppel received a Society of Creative Arts of Newtown Award ($50) for her oil, “Cherished Threads”; and

Adele Morors received The Caraluzzi Family Award ($50) for her watercolor, “Take Your Pick.”

Works on view in the exhibition are new and have not been featured in a previous SCAN exhibition. The majority are available for purchase. Of those honored with awards over the weekend, the paintings by Mrs Newquist and Ms Oppel are not for sale.

The 48th Annual SCAN Spring Juried Art Show & Sale is on view until June 16 during regular library hours: Monday through Thursday, 9:30 am to 8 pm; Friday, 11 am to 5 pm; Saturday, 9:30 am to 5 pm; and Sunday, noon to 5 pm. The offering includes oils, watercolors, acrylics, pastels, graphics, and mixed media. Although the prospectus listed prints and sculpture as being allowed, none were accepted into the show.